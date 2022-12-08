Troll: It's easy to see why this Norwegian movie is a monster hit for Netflix

Troll

A monster movie rarely deviates from the accepted recipe. Whether your movie features a giant shark, or a mythical Norwegian mountain Troll, the blueprint is usually pretty similar.

In the opening scenes we might catch a glimpse of what the monster can do. Then a collection of true-believers and sceptics will be assigned to hunt the monster. The monster will kick their arse – usually taking a couple of the sceptics with it. And then the good guys will work out a way to actually defeat the monster. In the last few decades, this has usually involved a bit of guilty hand-wringing over the fact that we are the ones who have destroyed the monster's habitat – and it only wants to be left in peace.

And then we blow it all to hell anyway.

Troll – currently the most popular film on Netflix in New Zealand, is doing exactly nothing to challenge the accepted recipe. All that matters is whether the ingredients – the actors, the dialogue, the creature design and the special effects – are good quality. And, most importantly, whether the film's makers know how to keep the action percolating and the film moving forward at a decent clip.

And the good news is, Troll does exactly what you are hoping for. Yes, any film that involves 1000-year-old giants – "they're made of rocks and earth!" – coming back to life and attempting to storm the Norwegian capitol of Oslo is always going to be daft load of old rubbish. But Troll is also funny, moves at a good pace, features a couple of funny moments and a few of the characters occasionally act in ways that we might not see coming.

There's strong women right through the storyline – which makes a great change in the genre – and the design of the actual Troll walks a nice line between fairy-tale cliche and something quite monstrous. Also, without dialogue (unless "Waaaarrgghhhhooooooaaaaargggghhhhh" counts) the Troll is also a sympathetic and likeable presence.

With a few brews, a comfy couch and nothing much to think about for the evening, Troll does exactly what it says on the tin. Also, I tried the dubbed English version as well as the sub-titled Norwegian, and both were fine. This ain't arthouse we're talking about.

Supplied Ine Marie Wilmann plays paleontologist Nora Tidemman in Troll.

The Swimmers is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Swimmers

This is the true-life tale of Yusra Mardini and her sister Sara, who escaped war-torn Syria in 2015. The sisters eventually reached Germany, where Yusra carried on her training as a competitive swimmer, with hopes of reaching the 2016 Olympics in Rio, despite being a refugee and unable to represent her home nation.

The Swimmers is a pretty great combination of a sports movie – and a hell of an inspirational one – and a drama of refugees and resettlement. It succeeds kinda brilliantly at both.

In the leads, actual sisters Nathalie and Manal Issa bring an unfakeable connection and chemistry to their performances. Early scenes, as the two rebellious teens dance in a Damascus nightclub, while Israeli rockets light up the night sky like fireworks only a few kilometres away, are some of the most evocative and effective I've seen in any movie this year. I wish I had the chance to see The Swimmers at a cinema. But even on a smaller screen, this is an effective, intelligent, moving and engrossing drama.

Cinematographer Christopher Ross (Yesterday) and composer Steven Price (Gravity) both turn in career-best work here. The Swimmers always looks and sounds quite incredible. Director Sally El Hosaini also made the terrific My Brother, The Devil, about two Egyptian teens growing up in London.

This is a strong film, of an almost unbelievable true story. Very recommended.

The Meg is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Meg

Dropping onto Netflix in the last few weeks, this Aotearoa-shot blockbuster is still an absolute hoot.

The Meg of the title is a massive prehistoric shark, thought to be extinct for a million years or more. But, a billionaire industrialist – played, with Musk-ish obnoxiousness, by The Office's Rainn Wilson – has decided to go deeper in his experimental submersible than anyone thought possible. And he has opened up a world of prehistoric sea-life that has been trapped beneath a layer of freezing hydrogen sulfide in the depths of the Pacific.

Soon enough, at least one 30-metre beastie has followed the sub' back to the surface.

What follows is a Jaws tribute, a monster movie in the classic sense (see Troll above) and a really silly good time.

Stars Jason Statham – never better – and in phenomenal nick – Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose and a subdued Cliff Curtis all do everything they need to, to get the story told. But the real heroes here are the script, which just never pauses for long enough to let us consider how ridiculous everything is – and the cinematography by Tom Stern, which elevates The Meg into occasionally looking like a far classier film than it really is.

Stern is Clint Eastwood's favourite recent shooter. He has Million Dollar Baby, Flags of our Fathers, Mystic River and a host of other top-shelf blockbusters on his CV. Getting him to Auckland to shoot The Meg was an incredible coup by someone – and it paid off.

The Meg is a schlocky classic, with a veneer of real quality. And the sequel – also made partly here – will be out next year. Yay.