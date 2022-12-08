Never Forget Tibet: Doco a love letter to the inspirational Dalai Lama

Never Forget Tibet (TBC, 90 mins) Directed by Jean-Paul Mertinez ****

Never Forget Tibet is the story of how the Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th – and current – Dalai Lama escaped from Tibet in 1959, from under the eyes of the Chinese army, who invaded in 1951 and abolished the Tibetan government.

For the next 90 minutes or so, Never Forget Tibet weaves an account of the early life of the man who would eventually be awarded the Nobel Prize, meet with Presidents and royalty and turn up in more "who would you invite to dinner?" questionnaires than pretty much everyone bar Stephen Fry and Jesus.

And, if that sounds irreverent, Never Forget Tibet really does have an incredible story to tell. And the Dalai Lama himself is a vastly inspirational and admirable figure, with an unexpectedly terrific sense of humour.

Director Jean-Paul Mertinez is clearly personally invested in this story – and in the Buddhist faith. But in assembling this love-letter, he has unearthed the diaries of the Indian officer who accompanied his holiness out of Tibet and gave him shelter in his first weeks as a refugee. In archive and present day interviews, we also meet the Dalai Lama's brother and sister-in-law.

A present-day interview doesn't yield anything you haven't heard the Dalai Lama say before. But a late digression into geo-politics – and of how possession of the Tibetan plateau gives China control of the headwaters of five of Asia's greatest rivers, which supply fresh water to all of the continent, almost seemed like a welcome incursion from another, more urgent, film.

Supplied The Dalai Lama is a vastly inspirational and admirable figure, with an unexpectedly terrific sense of humour.

Hugh Bonneville was a nice choice for narrator. And, as an added bonus, there are no pointless celebrity interviewees in Never Forget Tibet at all. Not even Bono, who can usually be relied on to turn up and have an opinion on pretty much anything that anyone is making a film about. So that's a bonus.

Never Forget Tibet is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.