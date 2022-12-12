Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together. (This video was first published in May, 2022)

Topp Class (8.30pm, Tuesday, December 13, Prime)

The cream of Aotearoa’s musical and comedy talent pay tribute to our country’s most beloved yodelling siblings in this concert that was recorded live at Auckland’s Civic Theatre last month.

It was held to both pay tribute to the iconic pair, who have both been suffering from ill health in recent years, and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the twins performing on stage together.

Hosted by Wellington Paranormal’s Karen O’Leary, the line-up also included Tami Neilson, Anika Moa, Ria Hall, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Troy Kingi, Jackie Clarke, Annie Crummer, Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury, as well as Don McGlashan and Harry Sinclair, who reformed their famous duo act The Front Lawn especially for the night.

Supplied Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury brought Topp Twins characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader to life in their own way during last month’s Topp Class concert.

READ MORE:

* Gone by Thursday: Seven superb movies leaving Netflix this week

* Becoming Elizabeth: Tudor sex and skulduggery combine in entertaining TVNZ+ series

* Prime Video's 1923, Neon's Shaq, TVNZ's Litvenenko among December's must-see TV

* Nothing Compares: TVNZ+'s Sinead O'Connor doco recalls iconic, shocking moments



Fifa Men’s World Cup Semi-Finals (7.50am, Wednesday and Thursday, December 14 and 15, Prime)

We’re down to the final four in what has been an exciting and action-packed tournament.

Argentina will take on Croatia in Wednesday’s first semi-final, before the action shifts to the game between France and Morocco the following morning. The two winners will meet in the World Cup Final, which is scheduled to kick off at 4am on Monday, December 19.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Who will follow the lead of France’s Kylian Mbappe in 2018 and get up close and personal with the football World Cup trophy next Monday morning (New Zealand time)?

Bradley Walsh’s Blankety Blank (7pm, Daily, from Sunday, December 18, TVNZ 1)

The Chase host’s latest side-gig is helming this remake of the beloved 1980s British game show where contestants have to try to match missing words with assembled celebrities.

Among those chosen to be part of the panellist sextets are Jimmy Carr, Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe, Martine McCutcheon, Judi Love and Rachel Riley.

“Shows like this are made for families coming together to have a right old giggle,” wrote Radio Times’ Helen Daly.

Supplied Bram Stoker's Dracula stars Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves reunited for 2019’s Destination Wedding.

Destination Wedding (8.30pm, Sunday, December 18, Whakaata Māori)

2019 film that reunited Bram Stoker's Dracula stars Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves for an acerbic anti-rom-com that feels like a cross between Sideways and Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise trilogy.

Essentially 90-minutes of endlessly entertaining verbal sparring (you will have never heard the reputationally monosyllabic Reeves speak so much) between his Frank and her Lindsey as they attend vineyard-based nuptials, Destination Wedding is a reminder of the charisma of these two Generation X icons and the power of a well-written, tightly-wound screwball comedy.

Knives Out (9pm, Sunday, December 18, TVNZ 2)

Rian Johnson returned from a galaxy far, far away with this superbly scripted, magnificently edited 2019 whodunit. This is a tale filled with red herrings, weak alibis, domestic squabbles, colourful characters and terrific twists.

The writer-director employs misdirection in the best sense of the word, setting up motives for virtually everyone and seemingly handing the audience a plausible explanation early, only to snatch it away more than once. It's also as funny as hell. But while the expertly assembled ensemble are all perfectly cast, Daniel Craig and Cuban actress Ana de Armas steal the show.

Supplied Bill Bailey joins Travel Man Joe Lycett for 96 hours in Iceland.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland (7.45pm, Monday, December 19, TVNZ 1)

Joe Lycett is joined by Bill Bailey for a double-length jaunt to a real winter wonderland. Among the highlights of their adventure are seeing the Northern Lights, alfresco bathing, husky sledding and visiting a punk museum in a former public toilet.

“They were like a wry Eric [Morecombe] and Ernie [Wise] chatting amiably away, with some aesthetically pleasing point of interests for backdrop,” wrote The Telegraph’s Benji Wilson.

X (8.30pm, Monday, December 19, Sky Movies Premiere)

Filmed in New Zealand in the early months of 2021, this late 1970s-set horror follows the misfortunes of a group of actors who set out to secretly make an adult film in rural Texas. But when they are caught out, they find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

Ti West directs with panache, while the cast includes Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega and Martin Henderson.

“A clever and exuberant throwback to a less innocent time, when movies could be naughty, disreputable and idiosyncratic,” wrote The New York Times’ A.O. Scott.