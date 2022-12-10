White Noise: Netflix's audacious, adroit adaptation of Don DeLillo's acclaimed 1985 novel

White Noise (M, 135mins) Directed by Noah Baumbach ****

For almost two decades, J.A.K. Gladney (Adam Driver) has been one of the most prominent North American experts on Adolf Hitler.

Running the Hitler Studies programme at the College on the Hill since 1968, he is a popular lecturer and – this Spring – has the honour of hosting the prestigious Hitler Studies Conference.

However, that’s not something he’s relishing. For despite requiring his students to take at least a year-long German language course in order to earn in a place in his Advanced Nazi Studies class, he can barely speak a word of it himself. So, in between wrangling his four children and tending to his fourth wife Babette (Greta Gerwig), he’s sneaking in lessons whenever he can.

Supplied White Noise is a wild three-act ride that veers from broad comedy to film noir and apocalyptic thriller.

That may not be the only secret in the Gladney household though. Eldest daughter Denise (Raffey Cassidy) is convinced that Babette’s memory is demonstrably declining – rapidly – and that it’s the result of taking some kind of drug. But, when she finally uncovers evidence in the form of a pill bottle, Denise can’t find “Dylar’ on any kind of medicines list.

Both those concerns have to be pushed to one side though when a potential existential threat looms over the town. A collision between a truck and a train derails the latter and causes an airborne toxin to be released. A feathery plume quickly becomes an ominous billowing cloud, triggering authorities to order an evacuation of residents and wild speculation about its potential harm to begin circulating amongst the community as they clog the highways.

Supplied Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle star in White Noise.

Based on Don DeLillo’s acclaimed 1985 novel of the same name, White Noise is a wild three-act ride that feels like Stranger Things or The Fog, as reimagined by David Lynch.

Perhaps the film it most reminded me of was the Coen brothers’ A Serious Man, with its physics professor whose life and sanity unravels in a similar way to J.A.K. Gladney’s. However, this offers far more surreal and vibrant-coloured delights – from a hospital full of German nuns to an LCD Soundsystem-backed dance number.

Supplied White Noise feels like Stranger Things or The Fog, as reimagined by David Lynch.

Meanwhile, fans of writer-director Noah Baumbach’s back catalogue will delight in his trademark rich dialogue and Altman-esque overlapping conversations (a scene capturing the morning chaos in the Gladney household is a particular delight, while a combined lecture between Gladney and Don Cheadle’s Elvis-loving American Culture professor is a masterclass in the spellbinding power of storytelling).

But while White Noise veers from broad comedy to film noir and apocalyptic thriller, at its heart, it’s another Baumbach Marriage Story. Only their fear of death appears to be stronger than Babette and J.A.K’s love for one another, but the events immediately before, during and after “the airborne toxin event” will severely put that to the test.

NETFLIX White Noise is based on the 1985 novel by Don DeLillo.

As the increasingly troubled couple, Driver and Gerwig are quite brilliant. His J.A.K. is part Kylo Ren-presence, part angst-filled Charlie Barber, while the latter, in her first on-screen role since 2016’s 20th Century Women, give audiences a spiral-permed reminder of what a compelling actor she is.

Its eclectic and eccentric nature won’t be for everyone, but Baumbach deserves plenty of plaudits for making this very mid-’80s tale feel so relevant to what’s unfolded in the world over the past couple of years.

Now screening in select cinemas, White Noise will debut on Netflix on December 30.