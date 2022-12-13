Spiderhead, Senior Year, Memory, Moonfall among the worst movies of 2022

From an erotic thriller likely to give you the Giglis to a re-quel that massacres the memory of a horror classic, these 10 tales are truly terrible.

It was a feature film year like no other (except maybe the past two years).

While blockbuster movies roared back into cinemas in the middle of the year, the havoc caused by Covid-19 since March 2020 meant the flow of flicks was somewhat sporadic.

That, combined with streaming services snapping up many titles, left local cinemas scrambling for content, some of which wasn’t always up to snuff. As for those released online only – the gems were definitely outnumbered by those best avoided.

READ MORE:

* Seven stop-motion animation classics (and where you can watch them right now)

* Gone by Thursday: Seven superb movies leaving Netflix this week

* Prime Video's 1923, Neon's Shaq, TVNZ's Litvenenko among December's must-see TV

* Avatar: The Way of Water, Netflix's Matilda the Musical among December's must see movies



Supplied Deep Water, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and Texas Chainsaw Massacre are among the worst movies unleashed on Kiwi screens in 2022.

Among 2022’s major disappointments were an adaptation of beloved novel Where the Crawdads Sing, muddled musical Dear Evan Hansen, Sony Spider-Man Universe movie Morbius, action prequel The King’s Man and Russell Crowe duo The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Poker Face.

However, after looking back over the past 12 months, Stuff to Watch has come up with 10 truly terrible flicks that graced Kiwi screens.

Supplied Viewing After Ever Happy is likely to make you as miserable as Josephine Langford’s Tessa.

“If two people love each other, there can be no happy end to it.”

This Ernest Hemingway quote from 1932’s Death in the Afternoon is cited at least twice during the tepid, turgid melodrama that is this fourth outing in what is perhaps the worst film franchise of the 21st century.

Apart from the ongoing pretension of the high literary allusions that pepper the otherwise pulpy proceedings, there’s the distinctly uncomfortable and unedifying unfolding and often unravelling of one of the most toxic relationships ever projected onto a screen.

Supplied Brazen feels like a second-rate episode of Criminal Intent or Law and Order that’s had scenes from ‘90s erotic thrillers Sliver or Color of Night spliced in to try and spice up the pedestrian drama that’s unfolding.

Based on a near-25-year-old novel, this barely titillating, tired-looking, pseudo-erotic thriller feels like it has escaped from the late ‘90s as well.

It is easy to see what attracted Netflix to this Alyssa Milano-starrer. It features a strong female protagonist, murder and romance, with just a dash of kink.

They probably pitched it as You-meets-Castle by way of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Unfortunately, the end result is more like a second-rate episode of Criminal Intent or Law and Order that’s had scenes from Sliver or Color of Night spliced in to try and spice up the pedestrian drama that’s unfolding.

Supplied Ana de Armas starred opposite Ben Affleck in Deep Water.

Despite having previously been adapted, with some success, into a French film and German miniseries in the early 1980s, this take on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel might look slick, but feels both shallow and soulless

With its troubled marriage and threatened masculinity of its main character, it’s clear veteran director Adrian Lyne wanted to make his answer to Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. Thanks to the sometimes florid dialogue, occasionally snail-like pacing and presence of Ben Affleck (whose character has an unexplained and bizarre obsession with shelled gastropods), this is more likely to give the audience a dose of the Giglis.

Supplied The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’s wafer-thin plot is essentially a rehash of 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs.

Six years after Ice Age: Collision Course marked a new low-tide mark, the series is back – with the 2022 equivalent of a direct-to-video knock-off. Not only does just one of the series’ galaxy of stars show up for vocal duties (Simon Pegg as the eponymous, one-eyed weasel), but creator Chris Wedge and everyone’s favourite scene-stealer Scrat are nowhere to be seen.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the wafer-thin plot is essentially a rehash of 2009’s Dawn of Dinosaurs, with the trio of writers, struggling to raise many laughs and not even introducing the weasel whose name is in the title until the 20-minute mark.

Supplied Liam Neeson’s Memory suffers from an overwhelming sense of déjà vu.

Just shading Blacklight as ubiquitous ageing action-man Liam Neeson’s low-point of 2022, even the most ardent fan of one of Northern Ireland’s finest exports will struggle to find something original or compelling about his in-demand contract killer Alex Lewis here.

Grim and grimy, if the Bond-style dispatching of a Lewis one-night-stand doesn’t appal, then the one-dimensional nature of all the female characters crafted by screenwriter Dario Scardapane really should.

While last year’s The Protege offered a potent reminder of Kiwi director Martin Campbell’s ability to deliver an above-average action movie, sadly this only boasts predictable plotting and fitful thrills.

Supplied Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson were among the fallen stars on display in Moonfall.

The film that brought the master of the disaster blockbuster Roland Emmerich back – only this time he not only lost the plot, he jettisoned any semblance of coherence into deep space.

A mix of inanity and insanity, this offered more than two hours of cobbled together bits of everything from The Abyss to the Terminator series, 2001, The Core, Prometheus, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Melancholia and Armageddon, all packaged in a blur of second-rate CGI and pseudo-science that attempts to quote Carl Sagan, but has more in common with the conspiracy theories of David Icke.

A movie whose only legacy is a likely rise of intra-American relocations to Colorado, with apologies to Steven Tyler – “you will want to miss this thing”.

Supplied Haylie Duff and Pauly Shore returned to spotlight in My Sweet Monster.

Bringing together the unlikely ‘90s and noughties trio of Pauly Shore, Haylie Duff and Napoleon Dynamite himself Jon Heder, this Russian-made animated nightmare should really only be sought out by Millennials seeking a laugh, or nostalgia hit.

A bizarre combination of Beauty and the Beast, Tangled and Frozen – one that almost literally combines the latter’s Sven and Kristoff into one character – this tale of a fearless teenage princess, magical waters and an evil junior mail sorter just never really gets out of first gear.

To make matters worse, it’s a musical – of sorts – allowing us the “pleasure” of hearing a seemingly permanently flat Shore strain through a series of expositional verse-and-chorus snippets that, by the second instalment, feel akin to nails on a chalkboard.

Supplied A seriously underwhelming Rebel Wilson is anything but pitch perfect as Senior Year’s Stephanie Conway.

Rebel Wilson first film since a certain much-maligned musical is almost as big of a cat-a-strophe.

A mish-mash of high school comedies past – think Bring it On, by way of Never Been Kissed, Freaky Friday, 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls and 17 Again – Senior Year fails to deliver much in the way of originality – or laughs – as it lumbers its way through a series of predictable set pieces towards probably the least believable graduation scene in cinematic history.

A seriously underwhelming Wilson is anything but pitch perfect as Stephanie Conway, an Australian-born teen whose transformation from outcast to cool kid is cut short by an unfortunate cheerleading accident that leaves her in a coma for 20 years.

Supplied Chris Hemsworth headlined Netflix’s dystopian drama Spiderhead.

Based on George Saunders’ 2010 short story Escape from Spiderhead, albeit with a far sunnier dénouement, director Joseph Kosinski’s (Top Gun: Maverick) dystopian tale feels like it could have done with a dose of inspiration or innovation.

From Chris Hemsworth’s bad, potentially mad scientist to Miles Teller’s blank everyman and Jurnee Smollett’s troubled culinary artist, all the character’s feel rather one-dimensional, ciphers as the plot hurtles towards a thoroughly predictable finale.

In fact, as the story graunches through its gears, reminding one of the likes The Island, Gattaca and Fortress, the only true entertainment comes from the hilarious ‘80s yacht rock-dominated soundtrack that includes Thomas Dolby, Roxy Music, Hall & Oates, Supertramp, the Doobie Brothers and Herb Alpert.

Supplied Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is strictly for fans of Husqvarna and McCulloch, rather than (Tobe) Hooper and (John) Carpenter.

Clearly taking its cue from the successful return of fellow bogeyman Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween, ol’ Leatherface is back behind a “beaver tooth” in this wretched re-quel. Anyone who watched the most recent instalment of Scream will be able to have a wry chuckle at just how closely – and clunkily – this hews to the horror genre’s newest form of regurgitation.

Story ignores all but the original film? Check. Makes copious callbacks to classic moments? Uh, huh. Brings back the bad guy’s original nemesis, while introducing a new generation of victims? You betcha.

I always thought Marcus Nispel’s nasty and pointless 2003 remake of the original was as low as this series could go – I was wrong. Strictly for fans of Husqvarna and McCulloch rather than Hooper and Carpenter, the only thing massacred here is the memory of a true horror classic.