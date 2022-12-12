The White Lotus ends: where season two went right (and, sometimes, so wrong)

The second season of The White Lotus is now available to stream on Neon. New episodes also debut on Mondays on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for all of The White Lotus, season two.

OPINION: It’s time to check out of The White Lotus.

2022’s most-talked-about show has become appointment viewing, and the HBO series premiered its final episode on Neon Monday night, revealing the final whodunit.

But The White Lotus was never a murder mystery. Creator Mike White’s social satire takes the usual Agatha Christie set-up – a group of hostile, privileged strangers in a single location – and lets the sparks fly for an entire season before anyone shows up dead.

The dead body, of course, was that of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, the blowsy shipping heiress Tanya Reynolds.

Fabio Lovino/Supplied Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge arrive – only one of them will leave.

READ MORE:

* The fate of Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus character revealed

* Why Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande for her career revival

* White Lotus season 2 will be checking into a new exotic locale



In the end, it was always going to be Tanya. There was something honourable about her demise, as Tanya, at last, did something. Blinded by her need to be loved until the very end, by firing the gun back, she finally took action for herself.

This second season brought back water-cooler television. We’ll be left debating whether Albie (Adam DiMarco) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) will come together in LA, after being suckered by their European cons. We’ll hope Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) finds love on her small island. The Harper (Aubry Plaza)/Ethan (Will Sharpe), Daphne (Meghann Fahy)/Cameron (Theo James) quartet might have all had their sparks renewed – it was just a bad case of mimetic desire after all.

White’s scope this season was huge: The White Lotus was not only our window into the fractured minds of Silicon Valley tech-bros, but also a rags-to-riches morality tale of Sicilian prostitutes, a look at shifting masculinities in a post #MeToo world, a satire on Gen-Z philosophy, a truly transgressive take on gay hedonism, and a portrait of the 21st century’s greatest tragic heroine through Coolidge’s Emmy-winning performance.

NEON/Supplied Will Sharpe’s Ethan stands bereft on the beach in Taormina.

The White Lotus felt like a show destined to live a second life online – you had to stick pin cushions in your eyes to avoid spoilers, as the internet washed up millions of memes and dances to its earworm of a theme tune.

The breathless praise for season two had audiences saturating their social timelines with memes, clues, takedowns, and explainers – and many will be eating their hat after tonight’s explosive finale.

Loaded with symbolism for superfans to unpack – there were rumours the teste di moro, the Moorish statues littered throughout the landscape, foreshadowed who was found in the body bags, but it was the nods to Puccini’s tragic opera, Madame Butterfly, which framed Tanya as another great tragic heroine, that turned out to be true.

White’s show seemed to suggest that hell is other people. Under the scorching Sicilian sun, bonds were broken – happiness, in this world, is something ephemeral as their Byredo-scented bedrooms.

White’s multilayered script demanded repeat viewing – you can tilt every scene on an axis, and a character can shift from villain to hero.

Is Daphne a supervillain or a betrayed young wife? Is Harper looking to punish her husband’s transgressions, or simply covering up her own? Is Albie aware that he’s attracted to “wounded birds” to cover up his own shortcomings, or does he believe himself truly heroic?

NEON/Supplied If this was Survivor, Meghann Fahy’s Daphne would be the winner.

By the end, the only characters to come out on top were Daphne and the endearing sex workers Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and as Lucia (Simona Tabasco) – because they all assumed the worst of the men around them and stayed one step ahead.

For the rest of our ultra-wealthy elite, they fail to recognise that money made them targets. Within the hotel, the hunger is like a snake eating its own tail. Lucia wants Cameron to pay her, Cameron wants Ethan to invest in him, Ethan wants his wife to want him, and his wife wants to not want the money at all. In the world of The White Lotus, money doesn’t talk, it hisses.

Our characters realised too slowly this heavenly place could not heal them. Tanya was too caught up trying to relive her Monica Vitti fantasy to notice her husband’s affair, Harper was too mired in the headlines of a dying America to play nice to her friends’ privileges, and Portia didn’t know what she wanted, because the lines between her online self and the real one had blurred.

As for the men, the only one this season to find something like purpose was Albie – in Sicily, he finds the archetypal “wounded bird”. The other American men are still tethered to boyhood games and gestures of jet skis, drugs, and chasing skirts.

NEON/Supplied Adam DiMarco’s Albie got to save his wounded bird after all – or so he thought.

The madly rococo world of Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his friends made queer characters on television feel transgressive again – at last.

At times, though, White’s satire did not feel as biting as the first season – there was a feeling White stretched his canvas a little too thin, casting his gaze beyond Palermo and across the whole island.

Because when the show is good, it’s the best thing on television. That was in no small part thanks to Daphne.

Fahy gives one of the performances of 2022 – with knives in her throat and steel in her voice, I gave a palpable gasp each time she turned the tables on her travelling companions.

Fabio Lovino/Supplied Portia came to an awakening of sorts – bad boys aren’t for life.

Her character sums up the show’s view of the world. There’s a distance between life as you experience it, and life as you desire it to be. And if you can’t bridge that gap – you have to learn to bear it.

In the end, as the shimmering vision of their Sicilian fantasy begins to fade, and our lovers start to unravel, Daphne sums up her world view, and the show itself.

“We never really know what goes on in people’s minds or what they do,” she sighs.

“You don’t have to know everything to love someone.

“The mystery. It’s kind of sexy.”

As in the first season, White skewers the American dream and leaves it dead, its bloated corpse washing up on the shore.

The second season of The White Lotus is available to stream on Neon now.