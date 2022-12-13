The American Rescue Dog Show: A hilarious, heartwarming special that's perfect for festive viewing

Best in Belly Rubs is one of the categories in The American Rescue Dog Show.

REVIEW: It might not have the prestige of Crufts or Westminster, but The American Rescue Dog Show (now streaming on Disney+) offers up some of the most heartwarming – and hilarious – viewing on offer this festive season.

The competitors are not your usual perfectly-coiffured canines competing for best in breed, but rather pooches with personality (everything from husky-labradoodle and chihuahua-labrador crosses to a coon hound in a chair) trying to win cash for the rescue centre that saved them by taking home the prize for Best Underbite, Best Fetching, Best Ears, Best Couch Potato, Best in Belly Rubs, Best Snoring or Best Talking.

In all, “48 of the most talented, inspiring rescue dogs from across the US” are showcased, their quirks and cute antics designed to melt your heart and persuade you to head for the nearest SPCA or dog shelter.

Supplied The American Rescue Dog Show is now available to stream on Disney+.

But while this is the fourth edition of the event – what used to be a somewhat more sober Hallmark Channel presentation (most recently hosted in 2020 by X-Men actor Rebecca Romijn and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete), has, in the hands of the Disney-owned American network ABC for the first time in 2022, become a far more riotous affair.

That’s because the 80-minute coverage is helmed by their Holey Moley commentary team of Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Bringing their same successful shtick of observational and self-deprecating humour to the world of dog showing instead of mini-golf, they have plenty of material to work with as the character-filled canines strut their stuff.

Supplied The American Rescue Dog Show’s competitors are not your usual perfectly-coiffured canines competing for best in breed, but rather pooches with personality.

As Riggle claims to have his “finger on the pulse of canine America”, is convinced that one underbite competitor is actually wearing novelty teeth and appears to be running his own betting pool on the outcome, it’s hard not to think of the late, great Fred Willard’s clueless commentator Buck Laughlin in Best in Show.

It’s true, there’s nothing to rival, “and to think that in some countries these dogs are eaten” or “Now, tell me, which one of these dogs would you want to have as your wide receiver on your football team?”, but that’s probably just as well.

Here, Riggle proves once again he is the master of the quick quip or running gag and Tessitore a solid foil as his seemingly perpetually exasperated straight man. Secretly, I’m hoping this might inspire a similar Kiwi version, with the Alternative Commentary Collective re-dubbing old episodes (or new ones) of that Sunday night-staple A Dog’s Show.

Supplied Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle are the hosts of The American Rescue Dog Show.

Of course, this is really about the canines (and occasionally their eccentric owners) and The American Rescue Dog Show definitely doesn’t disappoint. There’s some impressive agility, astounding vocalisations and pre-recorded deep-sleep sounds that have to be seen and heard to be believed.

Look out for special appearances from a species interloper, as well as the poignant sight of Will and Grace’s Leslie Jordan, as a judge, in one of his last appearances before his untimely death in October.

