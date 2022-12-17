Top Gun: Maverick, Whina and Moonage Daydream among the films I truly loved this year

Tom Cruise's danger zone return, the best-ever Bowie doco and a biopic on the woman who changed our country forever were among my 2022 highlights.

Getting to the end of 2022, I was thinking it hadn't been a great year at the movies.

And yet, there have been some absolute gems, from all over the world, made on all sorts of budgets. Here's a short – alphabetical – list of a few films I have loved this year (and where you can rent them from right now)

Supplied Top Gun: Maverick, Whina and Moonage Daydream were among Graeme Tuckett’s favourite movies of 2022.

Supplied Come Back Anytime is a film about people, community and how our relationship to food and its preparation underpins everything that makes us a society.

Ueda and Kazuko have run their Tokyo ramen house for most of their lives. But with Ueda's health beginning to crumble, it is clear the next year will be his last behind the stove.

Come Back Anytime takes us back to the couple's earliest days and Ueda's surprisingly gritty and vaguely criminal youth.

This is a film about people, community and how our relationship to food underpins everything that makes a society. This is a tiny film, made with love, over a year or more. I can't recommend it highly enough.

Supplied For all its length and the exasperating self-regard of the characters, Drive My Car is still a warm, witty and achingly compassionate tale.

This adaptation of a 40-page story by Haruki Murakami stretched to three hours. I didn't want it to end.

Drive My Car is a portrait of a marriage, a meditation on grief, jealousy and maybe time travel. Writer and director Ryusuke Hamaguchi teased so much from the lean source material, setting the film against a backdrop of a production of Waiting For Godot seemed almost like showing off.

Drive My Car also contains the loveliest image I saw on a screen all year. Who knew a couple of burning cigarettes and a car sun-roof at night, could say so much?

Allyson Riggs/AP Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan teamed up for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Surely this was the most fun anyone had in a cinema this year.

This comedy-thriller about parallel universes, that starts in a Chinese laundromat in suburban California, explored its ideas more inventively than Marvel managed with Doctor Strange and co.

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once reminded me of everything from The Matrix to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to The Galaxy, but with hot-dogs for hands, philosophising rocks and the sweetest mother-daughter reconciliation yarn in a decade. I adored this film.

Supplied Hit the Road’s Rayan Sarlak is simply amazing, credibly stealing the film away from the adults for long moments and occasionally bringing the house down.

It was marketed as the Iranian Little Miss Sunshine. But Panah Panahi's debut feature was so much more.

This is a family road movie set in near-wartime. An eldest son must be smuggled across a border.

But, Hit The Road was not a thriller. It was a warm, funny and heartfelt portrait of a family doing everything to stay together and survive with their humour intact. At only 89 minutes, this gem stuck with me for weeks.

Supplied There are no great revelations in Maigret. Just a tragedy with a few players. But it is perfectly calibrated and completely engrossing.

Veteran director Patrice Leconte and titan Gerard Depardieu teamed up to give the Parisian fictional detective exactly the right film.

This chilly, literate, poignant and modest telling of the 1954 novel Maigret And The Dead Girl was just about perfect. A muted, mordant Depardieu turned in his best work in years and Paris has never looked better – or worse.

Supplied Moonage Daydream contained so much of the music we hear in our heads when we think about Bowie.

On the Embassy screen with the speakers turned up to 11 and a crowd of true believers all around me, Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream was narcotic.

It was the restless, fragmented, ceaselessly inventive and surprising documentary that David Bowie deserved. I wish I could see it on a big screen again.

Supplied Whetū Mārama: Bright Star weaves together footage from the incredible journeys Sir Hek Busby and his crews undertook across the Pacific.

New Zealand Documentaries: A quartet including Whetū Mārama – Bright Star (iTunes, GooglePlay)

It has been a terrific year for local true-stories. A Boy Called Piano is an adaptation of the award-winning stage and radio play on the life of Faʻamoana John Luafutu and every other child who was a "state ward" in Aotearoa from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Whetū Mārama – Bright Star is a portrait of the incredible life of ocean-going waka builder Sir Hector Busby, that is enjoying appropriate international success. Like Hek, this film is travelling far.

Mr Organ (still in select cinemas) is David Farrier's jaw-dropping, disturbing and horribly funny account of the years he was entangled with one of New Zealand's most immediately dislikeable men.

And Valerie Adams: More Than Gold (still in select cinemas) is the perfect portrait of one of our most accomplished and incredible athletes. If you think you know Dame Valerie's story, this film will astonish you at how much was kept from the public eye. Most of the audience I watched More Than Gold with, were in tears more than once. It's that good.

Geoff Dixon: Portraits of Us was pretty great too!

Supplied Catherine Clinch delivers a truly outstanding performance in The Quiet Girl.

This drama is a few months in the life of 12-year-old Irish girl Cait, who has been sent to live with her mother's cousins. Cait's mother, we gather, is not doing well.

What follows is a quiet, acute and perfectly observed portrait of lives in flux, of trust gained and the meaning of family. At 95 minutes, The Quiet Girl has an emotional heft I'll never forget.

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise returned as Captain Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.

At last, a film everybody has seen.

Top Gun: Maverick could have gone wrong in so many ways, but by essentially remaking the 1986 Top Gun, with a few new characters and a genuinely poignant cameo from Val Kilmer, Maverick was the fan-service we all wanted.

It hit every beat, made us gasp and laugh on cue and gave nostalgia a good name. Top Gun director Tony Scott would have been happy.

Supplied Whina was a rousing, moving and beautifully made piece of work. The film turned out great too.

Directors James Napier Robertson and Paula Whetu Jones took on the story of a woman who changed our country forever – and put it on the big screen where it deserved to be.

Dame Whina Cooper led the hikoi of 1974 – and the "land march" makes a great framing device for the narrative. Within it, we see three generations of women – Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Miriama McDowell and Rena Owen – play Whina at different times of her life.

Whina was a rousing, moving and beautifully made piece of work. The film turned out great too.

That's my list. I hope you will have your own. Thank you for reading and commenting this year. As always, it's been the best job in the world.