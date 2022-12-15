Glass Onion, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Fire of Love among 2022 best movies

From the return of Benoit Blanc to a terrific tale about a cleaner and a doco on two passionate vulcanologists, some great flicks debuted this year.

In a year where you were just as likely to have watched your favourite actor’s latest film debut on a streaming service than in a cinema, there were still plenty of movies to get excited about.

James Cameron finally got us back to Pandora in Avatar: Way of Water, Doctor Strange opened up a Multiverse of Madness and Tom Cruise returned to the danger zone in Top Gun: Maverick.

Elsewhere, Netflix delivered a mixed bag, with The Good Nurse and Do Revenge particular standouts, while Prime Video debuted terrific tales like Catherine Called Birdy, Good Night Oppy and Emergency.

However, after looking back over the last 12 months, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 10 flicks we believe are the best examples of movie-making released here in 2022 (and where you can watch them).

Supplied Felix Kammerer plays Paul Bäumer in All Quiet on the Western Front.

A heady combination of visceral horrors and disquieting, often dissonant, audio accompaniment is at the heart of this stunning new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s more than 90-year-old novel.

While making a few changes, most notably around the already very non-Hollywood ending, to heighten the tragedy and pointlessness of the conflict (as a title card notes, three million people lost their lives over a “front line” that barely moved over the course of four years), this All Quiet is still very much the traumatising experiences of young German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer).

Supplied Fire of Love brings to life the work – and partnership – of French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft.

Opening on footage from June 2, 1991, this year’s answer to Bafta-nominated Becoming Cousteau (the subjects even have a penchant for the same red caps) mixes astonishing, sometimes jawdropping imagery with haunting, lyrical narration by film-maker and performance artists Miranda July.

It’s a potent combination which truly brings to life the work – and partnership – of French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft.

Director Sara Dosa has done a magnificent job of mining the Krafft’s extensive archives to demonstrate the constant sense of peril that surrounded their work - and their sometimes tempestuous relationship. As Fire of Love demonstrates time and again, the pair had a sometimes dangerous passion for lakes of lava, lahars – and each other.

Supplied Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc has another murder to solve in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Like the bold, bravura 2019 original, this is a superbly scripted, magnificently edited whodunnit. A tale filled with red herrings, weak alibis, colourful characters and terrific twists.

Writer-director Rian Johnson employs misdirection in the best sense of the word, setting up motives for virtually everyone and seemingly handing the audience a plausible explanation early, only to snatch it away more than once. It's also funny as hell.

One of the true delights of this sun-soaked sequel are the little details. From the celebrity-endorsed food brands to the pitch-perfect – and, although perhaps not originally intentional, now surprisingly poignant – cameos, Glass Onion rewards close attention and fully engaged viewing.

Supplied Starring Daryl McCormack and Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is a frank, often confronting, but hugely entertaining tale that takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions and will leave you completely satisfied.

Hilarious and heartrending, this is a dramedy that should surely earn Emma Thompson a flurry of nominations during the upcoming awards season (she’s already got one for the Golden Globes). It also provides more evidence as to why Australian Sophie Hyde (Animals) is one of the most impressive and exciting directors of her generation.

Written by British comedian and actor Katy Brand, it’s the sex comedy we didn’t know we needed. Sex positive, but sensitive and thought-provoking, it’s essentially a two-hander with Thompson and co-star Daryl McCormack’s (Peaky Blinders) characters “connecting” over the course of four “meetings”. It’s a simple conceit, beautifully and perfectly executed.

Supplied Sandrine Bonnaire and Anamaria Vartolomei play mother and daughter in Happening.

Director and co-writer Audrey Diwan’s 1960s-set adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical book is a triumph of immersive and emotion-filled storytelling.

Stylishly and evocatively, Diwan draws us in to 23-year-old Anne Duchesne’s plight, making us witness to all the examinations, procedures and increasing risks she takes, as she desperately tries to prevent her studies and future plans from being derailed by an unexpected pregnancy.

Shot often just over her shoulder, or with the increasingly breathtakingly impressive (and brave) Anamaria Vartolomei filling at least half the frame, the result is unflinching, arresting and, sometimes, harrowing viewing that you won’t easily forget.

Supplied Alba Baptista and Lesley Manville are the standouts of Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ magnificently assembled ensemble.

The first big screen adaptation of Paul Gallico’s beloved 1958 novel, this is a warm and witty crowd-pleasing delight from start to finish.

Filled with spectacular costumes, gorgeous production design, charming characters and storytelling that will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, director Anthony Fabian most importantly gets the tone right, reflecting Ada Harris’ half-bucket-full approach to life, but not shying away from the setbacks and prejudices she has to endure.

In the eponymous role, Lesley Manville is a revelation, conveying the joy and pain in London cleaner Ada Harris’s life with equal aplomb, the emotional, hilarious and heartwarming centre of what is actually a magnificently assembled ensemble.

Supplied Rooney Mara stars opposite Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley.

A re-adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, rather than a remake of the movie that debuted the following year, this may initially feel like Guillermo Del Toro’s answer to Tim Burton’s Big Fish, but this is very much a movie of two-halves.

Dusty, dirty and dank settings are replaced by more salubrious and luxuriant surrounds, as this haunting 1930s and ‘40s-set neo-noir compellingly charts social-climbing carnie Stanton Carlisle’s (Bradley Cooper) rise and fall.

As you’d expect from a Del Toro production, the costuming is exquisite, cinematography immersively evocative and the production design occasionally breathtaking. The impressive ensemble also includes Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.

Pixar Four years in the making, Turning Red is a potent reminder of the power of animation and Pixar’s undisputed knack for storytelling that packs an emotional punch.

Pixar’s 25th animated adventure tackles one of their most provocative, groundbreaking and audacious subjects ever, a 13-year-old girl’s coming of age, adolescent fears, hopes, dreams and life and body changing effects of menstruation. Yes, THAT title is most certainly deliberate and this is the “period dramedy” for the whole family that maybe we never expected Disney to be the backers of.

Essentially an animated female version of 1986’s Teen Wolf for a modern audience, debutant feature film-maker Domee Shi and co-writer Julia Cho have done a magnificent job of blending Chinese mythology and beliefs, with the confusing time that is adolescence (for both teens and their parents).

A potent reminder of Pixar’s undisputed knack for storytelling that packs an emotional punch.

Supplied Florence Pugh plays Elizabeth Wright in The Wonder.

While Don’t Worry Darling dominated the headlines, this is the 2022 Florence Pugh movie you need to see.

The Little Women and Lady Macbeth star is simply stunning as mid-19th Century English nurse Elizabeth Wright, called over to Ireland to “observe” young Anna O’Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy), a girl who claims not to have eaten for four months.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Room’s Emma Donogue, this is an engrossing, evocative and emotion-filled watch. It features top-notch production and costume design, atmospheric and haunting cinematography by The Power of the Dog’s Ari Wegner and a fabulous ensemble that also includes Ciaran Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Elaine Cassidy and Niamh Algar.

Supplied The Worst Person in the World has rightly turned Renate Reinsve into a global star.

It’s Norway’s answer to Toni Erdmann, Blue is the Warmest Colour, Promising Young Woman or Nymphomaniac.

An evocative, provocative tale that focuses on a young woman’s search for identity and love in the modern world that doesn’t pull any punches.

Told over 12 chapters, a prologue and an epilogue, this is the episodic, yet wholly satisfying emotional rollercoaster of four years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve).

What follows is wild, often hilarious, but actually quite thought-provoking.

As director Joachim Trier himself brilliantly described it, Worst Person is the "the rom-com for people who hate rom-coms".