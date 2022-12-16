Andor, Reacher, Severance, Wednesday among the best new TV shows of 2022

Julian Fellowes took Downton to New York, the Star Wars Universe focused on a Rogue One and Lee Child's action-man finally was larger-than-life.

It was a televisual year when everyone doubled down on true-crime (sometimes virtually head-to-head on the same subject), Marvel and Star Wars dominated Disney+’s output and Korean drama continued to thrive.

Everything about the ‘90s was either celebrated or reviled, rich people behaving badly became a popular conceit, big budget fantasy series came back into vogue and Kiwis finally got to see a steady supply of Paramount+ content.

But while the latest instalments of favourites like The White Lotus, Better Call Saul, Peaky Blinders and Stranger Things proved more than satisfying, it was some of the newbies that made the biggest impact.

After looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of our 10 favourites that debuted in 2021 (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Starring Stellan Skarsgard and Diego Luna, Andor offered up some of the most innovative and interesting Star Wars storytelling in a long, long time.

Sacrificing himself in order to ensure the Rebels gained the Death Star plans at the end of Rogue One didn’t stop Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from getting his own 12-part series.

Naturally, events take place before the thief-turned-spy’s fatal mission to Scarif, focusing on the forming of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

Created by Rogue co-writer Tony Gilroy, the show’s cast also includes Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw.

Audacious and ambitious, Andor is also a refreshingly old-school action-thriller that, unlike recent Star Wars series, takes its time to introduce its players and their backstories.

Supplied Christine Barnaski plays Agnes van Rhijn on The Gilded Age.

This 1880s New York-set drama features all the tropes you associate with Downton Abbey’s acclaimed screenwriter Julian Fellowes: power struggles, frowned-upon romances, a range of characters who span the various classes within a single household and a scene-stealing, acerbic matriarch.

Here, that’s Agnes van Rhijn (a magnificent Christine Baranski), a woman whose “family have been in charge since the Mayflower landed”.

As one would hope, the production design is outstanding, the costuming exquisite (Carrie Coon’s new-monied Bertha’s seemingly endless selection of bustles and breathtaking gowns easily best in show) and the acting ensemble first-rate.

Supplied Essie Davis re-teams with her The Babadook director Jennifer Kent for The Murmuring, one of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ eight spooky tales.

Debuting just in time for Halloween, Mexico’s titan of terror curated a collection of eight distinct and beautifully crafted hour-long horror stories that will fright and delight in equal measure.

This anthology’s series greatest strength is in the cadre of horror-hardened, yet under-utilised visionaries the Pan’s Labyrinth director gathered together.

There’s Panos Cosmatos, the Italian-Canadian helmer who gave the world Nicolas Cage at his most Cage-y in 2018’s Mandy, Cube creator Vincenzo Natali, the man behind lockdown cult hit The Empty Man (David Prior) and del Toro’s go-to cinematographer Guillermo Navarro.

However, it’s a trio of women (A Girls Walks Home Alone at Night’s Ana Lily Amirpour, The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent and Thirteen’s Catherine Hardwicke) whose efforts are perhaps the most striking, chilling and memorable.

Supplied The Last Movie Stars focuses on the on and off-screen lives of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman.

A kind of a cross between archival audio-led documentaries like Listen to Me Marlon, BBC lockdown comedy Staged, Inside the Actors Studio and a star-studded table reading of a play, Ethan Hawke’s six-part series is a hugely entertaining and enlightening look back at a seemingly long-lost era of Hollywood.

While the title is designed to be provocative – it comes from a description of the featured couple by their good friend and mischief-making Gore Vidal – there’s no doubting that Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward rose to fame in an era when cinema was starting to wane as “the dominant art form”.

That this has arrived at a time when movie-going is again facing significant challenges and questions about the sustainability of its future feels highly apposite.

Supplied Reacher’s secret sauce is in its light touch and character interactions, with Willa Fitzgerald’s Office Roscoe the series’ unsung MVP.

Fans of Lee Child’s most famous creation rejoice.

Free of (Tom) Cruise control, Jack Reacher finally has a physical form to match the author born James Dover Grant’s literary descriptions of him. In fact, if anything, Alan Ritchson (Smallville) almost seems larger than the 196cm ex-military man depicted in 25 novels over the last quarter of a century.

Just as importantly for this eight-part series though, he’s a winningly mysterious and charismatic mix of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Christopher Reeve’s Superman and Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne.

The show’s real secret sauce though is its character interactions and light touch. Ritchson possesses a wicked sense of humour and has terrific chemistry with Willa Fitzgerald’s Officer Roscoe, a smart, no-nonsense match for him.

Supplied Adam Scott’s Mark Scout is at the centre of the mindbending Severance.

Director Ben Stiller does a terrific job of bringing to life the futuristic, yet retro atmosphere of Lumon Industries and drawing the viewer into the mystery of what they actually do, in this evocative, intriguing nine-part sci-fi drama.

He also gets the best out of a fabulous ensemble, although, this is very much Adam Scott’s show, quite magnificently delineating between the two disparate, very much separated parts of his character’s life.

To say any more would be to spoil some of the series’ delights, but whether you see it as an allegory for modern life, or simply a piece of high-concept escapism, it offers plenty to think about – and enjoy.

Supplied Joanne Froggatt plays would-be local councillor - and new bride - Sarah Vincent in Sherwood.

Inspired by a pair of real-life murders in Nottinghamshire in 2004, this might just be the most compelling crime drama to come out of the UK since Broadchurch.

Creator and screenwriter James Graham, whose village was traumatised by those killings, has crafted a truly addictive character study, mystery and police procedural that you can’t help but be drawn into attempting to debate and solve yourself.

It’s 30 years since the infamous miners’ strike of 1984, but tensions still run high here, neighbours and – even sometimes families – divided between those who crossed the picket line and them that followed the national union’s edict and subjected the “scabs” to verbal and occasionally physical abuse. Even the police aren’t exactly welcome either, their handling of the conflict still seen as heavy-handed. That makes the investigation into the death-by-crossbow of a former striking miner particularly delicate.

Supplied Gary Oldman is truly outstanding as Slow Horses’ magnificently acerbic and shambolically slovenly Jackson Lamb.

Gary Oldman’s first multi-episode television role in almost four decades was worth the wait.

Based on the 2010 book of the same name by Mick Herron, this focuses on the inhabitants of a British security service office in Aldersgate, London, a location “so far from the heart of MI5 it might as well be in Slough”.

While there are potentially scene-stealing supporting turns from both Kristin Scott-Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, the epicentre of the black, occasionally bleak comedy is the tour de force that is Oldman’s Jackson Lamb. A creation to rival his Oscar-winning Darkest Hour’s Churchill, Sirius Black or The Professional’s classical music-loving Stansfield, it’s a role Oldman appears to throw himself wholeheartedly into. A second season has just debuted.

Supplied Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay in This is Going to Hurt.

The BBC’s latest hospital-set series couldn’t be further away from the glossy visions of Grey’s Anatomy.

If you’re after a slick soap masquerading as a medical drama, then you’re in the wrong place. This is a bleakly comedic, raw and unsettling look at the lives of junior doctors working on an obstetrics and gynaecology ward in a London National Health Service hospital.

The masterstrokes here were getting the accomplished comedy script editor Adam Kay to adapt his own critically acclaimed 2015 memoir (based on his own experiences as a junior doctor), as well as casting the brilliant Ben Whishaw to play him. The now 41-year-old has a unique ability to combine magnificent comedic timing with an extremely relatable vulnerability, skills exploited to the hilt here.

Supplied Jenna Ortega is Wednesday.

Has there ever been a more perfect match of director to material than this? Tim Burton’s gothic sensibilities fit perfectly alongside the macabre aesthetic of the cartoonist Charles Addams’ satire of the ideal 20th Century American family, who first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938.

In his first foray into TV since his The Word of Stainboy miniseries of shorts more than 20 years ago, the man who gave us his own unique, twisted visions of Batman, Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is at the helm of a Riverdale/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-style Addams Family update – and the result is exactly as ooky, spooky and kooky as anyone might have hoped.

Anchored by a fabulous, acerbic turn from Jenna Ortega as the eponymous monochrome-loving and Machiavellian eldest Addams child, Wednesday is an eight-part teen black comedy that should delight fans of the franchise – and Burton – of all ages.