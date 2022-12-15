Shortland Street finale: Five things that left us hanging

Shortland Street's 2022 Cliffhanger left lives on the line and put wheels in motion for an upgraded set in 2023.

This story contains spoilers for the Shortland Street finale 2022.

A Ferndale Christmas is never without its drama. In fact, after decades of murderous therapists, gunfire, explosions and serial killers, staff and patients should have realised by now that December is the perfect time to high-tail it well away from the country’s most cursed hospital.

That drama makes for entertaining viewing though, and Thursday’s cliffhanger had plenty of moving parts – with Waverley having accidently set off a raging bushfire, Harper’s PPD and being off her meds, a dash of murder and the climax of the ongoing church cult storyline colliding.

The festive season was not entirely forgotten, either. The hospital’s Santa did get electrocuted, and a Christmas tree went up in flames.

By the end of 2022’s final hour though, a few unanswered questions has been left up in the air for January’s return.

Is this the end for Brightshine, or will Maeve take the blame?

It all looked like paster Scott would get his comeuppance when the truth came out about his role in Maeve’s son Wilder’s death, and his attempt on paramedic and hospital good-guy Logan’s life. But the only person that saw Scott after Maeve attacked him was church leader Rebekah, who then calmly killed him with a fire extinguisher.

So Scott looks to be out of the picture, but will Maeve go down for him not making it out alive, while Rebekah tries to carry on and keep the church's reputation from taking a dive?

Let’s hope 2023 sees Brightshine going down fairly quickly, rather than being dragged out past its storyline use-by date.

Maybe we need a David Farrier-esque exposé on the dark, secret life of the church to finally get Ferndale paying attention.

Supplied Will Brightshine crumble under the scandals or will Maeve take the fall?

Who will die this year?

There are not many sure things when it comes to Shorty cliffhangers, but it’s a safe bet at least one more funeral (after a few sudden deaths already hit the show recently) is on the cards come next year.

Esther’s future, and that of her pregnancy, is left a bit up in the air. She’s conscious – but weak, pregnant and high-risk and being choppered out after a fair bit of will-she-won’t-she back and forth. Actress Ngahuia Piripi is also pregnant in real-life, so this could be a perfect chance to bow out and focus on family. It is also a great off-screen opportunity for a long recovery (long enough for maternity leave) before returning to run the surgical department like the badass she is, though.

We also get a glimpse of nurse Nicole in the IV as it is engulfed in flames. Will she make it out, or will grief-stricken Maeve be faced with another sudden loss of a loved one?

Madonna’s lying ex Mark also seems doomed to go down with the hospital, Rahu’s brother is in trouble and TK’s cancer is back.

It is worth pointing out the surviving hospital staff members, who solemnly watch the hospital go up in flames before credits roll are standing incredibly close to a burning building while surrounded by bush fires.

Supplied Ferndale was left burning on Thursday night, with a few lives up in the air.

Any real-life scenario would not count that particular crew as safe just yet. Is it too early to stamp out those still standing on your “who survives the cliffhanger” Bingo card?

And then there’s Harper.

Which families are going to be torn apart for Christmas?

Harper is off her meds, struggling with post-natal depression, screaming at the kids and was last seen in tears taking off on her bike.

Oh yeah, there’s also a massive bush fire taking over the town.

Will she realise her mistake and come home? Or will this night somehow wind up being her last? Will Drew pick up the pieces of his broken family and solider on? Will questions be left unanswered until the audience forgets Harper even existed, only for her to return months, or years, down the line to reconnect with the family?

And then there’s Mauve and Nicole. Even if both survive, there is enough drama in this marriage to warrant a massive unravelling come 2023.

South Pacific Pictures Will Esther and her unborn return in January?

A jazzy new hospital is obviously coming

As everyone stood watching the hospital engulfed in flames, it is obvious 2023 will be the year of a new set for Ferndale’s favourite hospital.

What it will look like is anyone’s guess, but perhaps a working sprinkler system might be in order. I’m no fire expert, but they probably would have come in handy this year.

Also in for a set upgrade is the hospital’s favourite post-work bar (and home to many previous Christmas cliffhangers), the IV next door. Last seen burning around Nicole, will the Ferndale crew get a new drinking hole or are Shortland Street’s pub days over?

South Pacific Pictures Staff watch as the hospital burns.

Is Chris Warner the luckiest human that ever existed?

Once again, Michael Galvin’s character Chris Warner stood in the middle of disaster and made it out safely. He and friend-turned rival-turned friend again TK are seen watching the hospital burn during the final minutes of the episode.

This guy has seen it all over the years. He’s already survived a fire. And a plane crash. He’s been shot, accused of sexual assault, seen bombings and hospital gunmen, lost family members and had relationships crash and burn.

Chris Warner looks absolutely set to return for 2023 barring last-minute, ill-fated heroics. Let's be honest, if he was to ever leave the street, there’s no better way than to go down with the ship he loves so much, right?