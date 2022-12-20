Five fabulous new festive flicks to get you in the mood for Christmas

Your Christmas or Mine?, The Noel Diary, Holiday Harmony, Christmas Bloody Christmas and Spirited are new festive films all worth checking out in the last days before Christmas.

Every 12 months, it seems there are more and more movies created especially for this time of the year.

However, navigating through the potentially hundreds of new Christmas films can be challenging, let alone sorting out the fun from the forgettable.

To assist, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of five fab flicks that we believe should help you get into the festive spirit in the remaining nights left before Santa comes to visit.

READ MORE:

* Don't be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins: Check out these 19 secrets about Elf

* Christmas movies: On screen, Father Christmas cuts a mercurial figure

* Tom Hanks, Zooey Deschanel and more stars you forgot were in Christmas movies

* The Holiday Movies That Made Us: Netflix series spills Elf, Nightmare secrets

* Dash & Lily: Netflix's new series is perfect pre-festive viewing

* Love Christmas movies? Actually, this Season may just have provided a new fave



Shudder Christmas Bloody Christmas is now available to stream on Shudder.

Christmas Bloody Christmas (Shudder)

It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without a festive slasher movie – and this one has swagger to spare.

After a long year, record store owner Tori Tooms (a memorable Riley Dandy) just wants to have a blow out. However, that’s spoiled when neighbouring toy business’ T.W Bonkers’ centrepiece – the life-size Robo Santa Plus – malfunctions, reverting to its old “defence department firmware”.

Most definitely not for the faint-hearted or easily offended, this offers plenty of thrills, spills, pop-culture discussions (particularly on the merits of various horror sequels) and vicious axe-led attacks.

Neon Holiday Harmony is now available to stream on Neon.

Holiday Harmony (Neon)

Having spent a year living out of her VW Kombi, aspiring singer Gail Travers (West Side Story’s Annelise Cepero) believes she might finally have gotten her big break when she’s selected as one of five acts for a radio conglomerate’s Christmas Showcase.

There’s just one problem – she has to travel from Florida to California to take part. Still, it’s a road trip she’s looking forward to, that is until a tangle with a goat leaves her stuck in Harmony Springs, Oklahoma.

Cue Doc Hollywood-style lessons, life advice from Brooke Shields’ local mechanic Van Crawford and budding romance with Van’s son Jeremy (former Peter Pan star Jeremy Sumpter).

Netflix The Noel Diary is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

This is Us’ Justin Hartley brings his usual charisma and touching vulnerability to the role of a successful author forced to confront his past in this engaging romantic-dramedy based on Richard Paul Evans’ 2017 novel of the same name.

Returning to his home town to sort through his recently deceased mother’s effects, Jacob Turner discovers a diary that might just hold not only secrets to his own past, but also that of a young woman –Noel Hayden (Essence Atkins) – who is convinced that her mother used to live in the same house as him.

Regrets, recriminations and revelations abound in an absorbing tale that also features Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar.

Apple TV+ Spirited is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds team-up for this hilarious musical-comedy that puts a new spin on Charles Dickens’ beloved A Christmas Carol.

Ferrell is a career “Ghost of Christmas Present” concerned at how difficult it is to effect real change in people these days. However, in public relations guru Clint Briggs (Reynolds) – “the perfect combination of Mussolini and [Ryan] Seacrest” – he believes he may have found someone who could be a catalyst for so many others to alter their outlook as well. There’s just one, tiny issue – Briggs has been labelled Unredeemable by “Present’s” bosses.

Making great use of the trademark comedy of both stars, this is toe-tapping fun for all the family.

Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Your Christmas or Mine? (Prime Video)

A charming British Christmas class and romantic-comedy, this is perfect, undemanding fare that provides plenty of easy laughs.

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and newcomer Cora Kirk are James and Hayley, a couple who have gotten together recently at drama school and are heading for their respective homes for the festive season.

But, as they make their tearful goodbyes at the train station, both independently decide to surprise each other by hopping onboard each other’s carriage. Now each is stuck with the other’s family on Christmas Eve and it quickly becomes clear neither has been exactly open about their past – or present.

Filled with quirky characters, crazy situations and a predictably barnstorming cross-country finale.