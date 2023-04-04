George & Tammy: Chastain and Shannon light up the screen in searing country-western drama

George & Tammy is now available to stream on Neon.

REVIEW: Having wowed audiences and critics alike with her Oscar-winning turn as Tammy Faye Bakker last year, Jessica Chastain is even more impressive as another American icon in the new six-part drama George & Tammy (now available to stream on Neon).

Directed by Australian John Hillcoat (The Road, The Proposition), it charts the sometimes tempestuous relationship between country-music power couple George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Chastain).

“I’ve loved that man’s singing half my life,” the woman born Virginia Pugh says before going to see Jones perform in 1967.

He had been the undisputed “king of country”, but an increasingly public battle with the bottle had seen his crown irrefutably slip.

Still hungover the morning after his concert at the Grand Ole Opry, he’s not in the best condition when Wynette comes a-calling to discuss a potential creative partnership. “I’m a man – not an opportunity,” he grumps when it’s suggested that she would be the perfect tour opener for him.

That whine proves too much for Wynette.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for you,” she says, “even if this meeting isn’t real professional. But I’ve got mouths to feed and a messy house.”

Supplied Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain are George & Tammy.

Impressed by her chutzpah, George agrees to having her onboard, but their growing intimacy becomes the source of much tension between Wynette and her songwriting husband Don (Pat Healy).

At the same time he is pushing her to pitch his song When the Grass Grows Over Me for George to record, he also takes photos of her in the shower – his simmering jealousy boiling over during a meal which brings all three of them around Wynette and Chapel’s dining table.

Originally pitched as a movie starring Josh Brolin, George & Tammy’s now much longer length allows viewers the opportunity to revel in the skills of both Shannon and Chastain.

The former mixes his trademark menace from films like 99 Homes and Man of Steel with a touching, sensitive side, while the latter’s singing voice is a revelation, delivering emotive versions of such Wynette classics like Apartment No. 9 and Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad (both of which have edgy lyrics that have to be heard to be believed).

Supplied Jessica Chastain’s singing voice is a revelation in George & Tammy.

Having already played husband and wife in the 2011 psychological thriller Take Shelter, the pair have an easy chemistry which makes this seemingly unlikely couple spark. Yes, they make beautiful music together, but they also fuss and fight – and flirt – with a palpable reality.

Throw in a bootload of some of country music’s most timeless (and provocative) tunes, a terrific supporting cast that also includes Walton Goggins, Steve Zahn, Tim Blake Nelson and Kelly McCormack and the slow-drip release of episodes over five weeks – and the end result is an addictive slice of summer appointment viewing.

