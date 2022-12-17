Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Antonio Banderas' beloved cat is back with a bang

After weekend previews in select cinemas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will open nationwide on Boxing Day.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 102mins) Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado ****

Throughout his illustrious career as a defender of towns and slayer of invaders, the gallant Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) has always gambled with his life.

Armed with a devil-may-care attitude and insouciant swagger, he’s fought off threats many times his size, proudly proclaiming that he’s never been touched by a blade.

However, after he’s floored by a falling bell during his latest escapade, his physician has a worrying tone in his voice.

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of Puss in Boots.

While Puss thought it might have been 3 or 4, it turns out he’s used up eight of his nine lives (the causes brilliantly brought to life in a hilarious, epic montage). “No more adventures – you need to retire,” advice he quickly rejects.

That is until a full-cream-fuelled celebration is interrupted by a whistling bounty hunter wolf (Wagner Moura). To his horror, rather than repel the rapscallion, Puss is stricken by an overwhelming fear, fleeing in terror towards the “safe space” of cat fancier Mama Luna’s (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). Consumed by a mix of shame and dread, Puss decides to bury his costume – and his swashbuckling past.

Supplied The Antonio Banderas-voiced swashbuckling feline finds himself facing up to his own mortality in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

But even as he tries to lose himself amongst the privations of a shared little box, tasteless dry food and the seemingly inane witterings of disguised therapy dog Perrito (What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillen), there are those who will not forget his reputation and legacy.

Crime family Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman and Samson Kayo) sniff him out, desperate for his thieving expertise for a plan to steal a map from pie-business emperor and magic hoarder “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney) that they believe will lead them to a fallen “wishing star”.

Realising that might just be the key to restoring all his lives, Puss decides he has to try to risk it all in order to nab that map for himself.

Supplied Salma Hayek’s Kitty Softpaws reunites with Puss in Boots and his new travelling companion Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

This marks a welcome return to the big screen for the character who first stole the show – and the audience’s hearts – in 2004’s Shrek 2, after a seemingly interminable 11-year absence (executive producer Guillermo del Toro first tried to make a sequel to the standalone Puss in Boots movie within 12 months of its 2011 debut, and you can see some similar thematic ideas – especially around death – between this and his recent take on Pinocchio). Yes, I know they made more than 70 episodes of a popular Netflix series, but without Banderas’ distinctive silky vocals, he’s just not the same “stabby tabby” or “macho gato”.

Here, he’s actually a part of a truly terrific vocal ensemble, Pugh, Winstone, Colman and Kayo a pitch-perfect quartet as the porridge-loving ursines and their house invader are reimagined as East London gangsters, Salma Hayek returning as his nemesis-cum-love-interest Kitty Softpaws and Narcos’ Moura a chilling presence as the seemingly relentless wolf. Special mention must also go to Kevin McCann’s Jiminy Cricket and Jimmy Stewart-inspired “Ethical Bug”, who adds so much with so little screen time.

Supplied Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo and Florence Pugh are a pitch-perfect quartet as the traditional fairytale porridge-loving ursines and their house invader are reimagined as East London gangsters in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

As has been the case with Dreamworks movies for a while now (everything from 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3 to this year’s breakout hit The Bad Guys), the animation isn’t just one-dimensional. While much of it is in the traditional “Shrek” style, as soon as an action sequence kicks in, it switches into something more akin to comic-book illustrations. It’s a clever conceit that keeps the film’s look fresh and whole endeavour kinetic.

The Last Wish might not be what everyone wanted from a new Puss in Boots adventure – having our hero in a reflective mood and facing up to his own mortality doesn’t exactly scream a rollicking laugh-fest – but it may be the one we needed in these confusing times, especially as it champions the power of the underdog.

After previews in select cinemas this weekend, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will open in cinemas nationwide on Boxing Day.