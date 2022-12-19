1923: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren key to another compelling Yellowstone drama

REVIEW: “Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the Scottish highlands and the slums of Dublin. It ravaged us on the coffin ships of Ireland. It stranded us on the beaches of New Jersey and devoured us on the battlefields of Shiloh and Antietam – and it followed us here…lurking beneath the pines and rivers. If it doesn’t follow us, we hunt it down – seek it.”

Isabel May’s evocative and provocative voice-over not only beautifully sets the tumultuous and elegiac tone for what lies ahead on 1923 (the first episode of two eight-part seasons is now on Prime Video), but also sets its place within creator Taylor Sheridan’s burgeoning Yellowstone universe.

As the title suggests, the action begins four decades after May’s teenage Elsa Dutton and her family made their traumatic and fateful journey from Texas to Montana (as depicted in Sheridan’s visceral, violent 10-part series 1883 earlier this year).

Since first arriving in 1894 to find frozen ground overseen by two half-starved boys barely able to speak, Elsa’s uncle Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) have not only raised them, but also turned “Paradise Valley” into an empire, despite not remembering “an easy year”.

Now though, that empire is crumbling, as like all the other cattle and sheep farmers in the area, they’re dealing with a “pestilence of locusts” and a “plague of drought”. Tensions are high, every blade of grass is being fought over – and radical solutions are needed.

Supplied Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton on 1923.

Jacob’s is proposing that they and others move their beasts higher up the mountain and “babysit them” for the summer against any marauding bears.

While most are in agreement, it’s not to everyone’s liking, least of all his grand-nephew Jack’s (Darren Mann) fiancée Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph). Just a week out from her big day, she’s being asked to postpone it by a fortnight because, here, cattle come first.

From the first frames of a teary Ford welling up at the sight of his fly-blown stock, to a full-blooded Mirren primal scream, it’s clear this is going to be an emotion-filled watch which will make full use of its veteran big guns.

On canvases and screens large and small, Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario, Wind River) has shown time and again his ability to elicit “the feels” out of the audience and to draw terrific performances from magnificently assembled ensembles. He does not disappoint here.

Supplied Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton looks like he’s going to be facing lots of trials and tribulations during the course of 1923.

And just in case you think he’s scrimping on storytelling this time around, never fear, there are also not one, but two sub-plots in play in the opening episode.

The first involves The Handmaid’s Tale/The Magdalene Sisters-esque privations suffered by the young residents of a local Catholic-run school for native Americans (complete with a compelling Jennifer Ehle as a viscous nun who quickly learns a valuable lesson). The second, a The Ghost and the Darkness-like African-set adventure, is focused on Jacob’s nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), who is trying to forget his traumatic experiences during The Great War by putting himself in more danger as a big game tracker.

Although some viewers may find the shifts between the three locations and tones a little jarring, there’s no doubting these supposed “side-tales” are not lacking in dramatic fireworks or thrills, nor can you escape the feeling that they both will eventually become vital to the overall series.

The first episode of the eight-part first season of 1923 is now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes will drop each Monday.