Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical: Emma Thompson's Trunchbull steals the show for Netflix

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (PG, 117mins) Directed by Matthew Warchus ***½

The best Roald Dahl adaptations have always had a touch of menace and danger about them.

Both Nicolas Roeg’s 1990 take on The Witches and Mel Stuart’s now half-century old Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory have stood the test of time and frightened more than one generation precisely because they don’t hold back on placing their child protagonists in sticky situations that they may not emerge completely unscathed from.

As Gene Wilder’s extremely eccentric and unpredictable candy impresario vaguely menacingly sings while leading his golden ticket winners on their tour: “There's no earthly way of knowing. Which direction we are going. There's no knowing where we're rowing, Or which way the river's flowing.”

From that moment on, you just had to be onboard to find out what delights – and nightmares – lay ahead.

Likewise, Danny DeVito’s 1996 take on one of Dahl’s last novel’s – 1988’s Matilda – struck a gleefully dark tone in its portrayal of both the young child prodigy’s grubby parents and fearsome principal Agatha Trunchbull (although I have to admit, as great as the New Zealand-raised Pam Ferris was, I really wish DeVito had chosen unsuccessful auditionee Miriam Margolyes instead – just imagine what she could have brought to the role!).

But while it took word-of-mouth and VHS rentals for that version to eventually develop a real following, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s reimagining of it as a child-led musical has been a hit ever since they first trialled it in late 2010.

Supplied Emma Thompson’s Miss Trunchbull lays down the laws of Crunchem Hall to young Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir).

Cleverly keeping the musical’s original trio together – director Warchus (Pride), writer Dennis Kelly (The Third Day, Utopia) and composer and lyricist Tim Minchin (Robin Hood) – this vibrant and candy-coloured cinematic retooling of the show should keep viewers of all ages thoroughly entertained this festive season, even if it all feels a little too safe and jolly hockey sticks.

Whether it was the lack of being part of a big audience (while other countries, including our Australian cousins have been able to watch this in movie theatres, we were denied the opportunity), some of the strange changes to the story (Matilda, played by the admittedly impressive Alisha Weir, is now an only child), or the lack of a stand-out song (The Smell of Rebellion is definitely a highlight though), but I never felt truly transported by this tale, in much the same way that the first Harry Potter movie felt all a bit predictable, manipulated and twee, before the series eventually found its stride somewhere around The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Supplied Alisha Weir is Matilda.

It’s hard not to listen to the opening number Miracle without thinking of Monty Python and The Meaning of Life’s hilarious Every Sperm is Sacred, while there’s a certain same-ness about the songs urging kids to stand up for their right to be naughty that makes the whole production feel like it’s barely escaped from the pages of a Beano or Whizzer and Chips comic circa 1983. Which, as a fan of both those esteemed publications, is not necessarily a bad thing, I just could have done with a bit more depth and less broad strokes.

That said, Matilda the Musical does possess plenty of aural delights and visual flourishes, both charming and shudder-inducing.

There’s Bruce Bogtrotter (Charlie Hodson-Prior) being willed on to demolish a three-tier chocolate cake (“Or maybe your largeness. Is a bit like the Tardis: Considerably roomier inside,” his fellow students sing), Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham’s memorable turns as Matilda’s feckless and self-obsessed parents and Emma Thompson’s fearsome performance as Trunchbull.

TRISTAR The first movie adaptation of Matilda debuted in 1996.

Usually played by a male performer onstage, her casting here as the former Olympic Hammer Thrower is a masterstroke.

A cross between a cartoon villain and a character from Australian soap Prisoner, she attacks every scene with gusto, whether it’s swinging a child around by the pigtails or laying down the law to the far-to-sympathetic (in her eyes) Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch). “We are not here to encourage or nurture. We are here to crush them until the wriggling stops.”

And, of course, as she later wryly observes, “How can I be your headmistress if I don’t chill you to the bone?”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical begins screening on Netflix at 9pm on Christmas Day.