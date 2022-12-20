Oppenheimer trailer: First look at Cillian Murphy as lead in atomic bomb thriller

The trailer for director Christopher Nolan’s next epic, Oppenheimer, has been released, providing a tease of the 2023 biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer chronicles the life and times of the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was one of the chief scientists behind The Manhattan Project, the US research effort into the creation of nuclear weapons.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from the new biopic, written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Working out of the Los Alamos laboratory, the team contributed to the assembly of the bombs between 1942 and 1946.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is the eponymous lead, with the A-list supporting cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Josh Hartnett.

Oppenheimer is due for release July 20 in New Zealand.

Murphy has been a star of many Nolan films, including Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk.

Nolan also penned the screenplay, which is based on American Prometheus, the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 biography of Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherman.

Nolan’s last film was the 2020 blockbuster Tenet, which was released in the middle of the pandemic.