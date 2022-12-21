Sheryl: The seven biggest revelations from the beloved musician's new doco

A multi-Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, she’s been described as the voice of a generation.

Now, Sheryl Crow is front and centre in a new documentary – Sheryl (now available to rent on iTunes) – which sees the All I Wanna Do and Everyday Is a Winding Road singer-songwriter open up up about the trials and tribulations of her sometimes tumultuous career and private life.

Stuff to Watch has had the opportunity to take a look at director Amy Scott’s (2018’s similarly entertaining and enlightening Hal, which focused on the eclectic Hollywood director Hal Ashby) absorbing and sometimes shocking “confessional” and picked out our favourite revelations from the many contained within the film’s just over 90-minute running time.

Supplied The life and career of Sheryl Crow is the subject of a new documentary.

The Howard Stern Show Sheryl Crow talks about her big McDonald's break on a 2017 episode of The Howard Stern Show.

McDonald’s gave Crow her first big break

Struggling to make ends meet as a school music teacher in Kennett, Missouri in the late 1980s, Crow says her first brush with fame was when she was tapped to sing a jingle (essentially Old MacDonald Had a Farm in a variety of voices) for a certain fast-food restaurant empire.

“I made more in 45 minutes of work for McDonald’s [US$42,000] than I did in two years of teaching,” she laments. It led to more commercials – and eventually her decision to try her luck in Los Angeles.

She starred on an episode of Cop Rock

We all remember Stephen Bochco’s police-procedurals like Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, but who can recall his short-lived 1990 crime-solving musical series Cop Rock? Crow does, because she starred as an undercover policewoman in the 11th and last episode ever made of the critical and commercial disaster.

“I did a dance routine and a song – I think it might have already been cancelled,” she of the story which involved an investigation into multiple reports of colleges students being sexually assaulted and raped by an unknown assailant (which inspires the unfortunately titled Crow-sung number I Got Something For You).

Getty Images Sheryl Crow, massive wig and all, duets with Michael Jackson during a concert on his Bad Tour in 1988.

Singing on Michael Jackson’s Bad Tour was a strange experience

After a successful audition, Crow says she was given “a look” and fitted for costumes. She remembers being invited to watch 1953 western Shane and episodes of 1950s sitcom Amos ‘n’ Andy with Jackson and Bubbles the Chimp. “He used a ballpoint pen in the chest to control Bubbles whenever he got out of hand,” Crow remembers. “Even when I’m telling it, I think ‘this is like the weirdest thing ever’.

“I didn’t really get to know him. And I didn’t think anything of him having a couple of little boys on the road with him at different times. I was naive. Now it makes me sad for the life he had...and for the children. It’s just devastating to even think about.”

One of the highlights of the tour for her was dueting with Jackson on I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, although if performing “in a tight mini-skirt and a massive wig” wasn’t bad enough, the choreography was so intimate it inevitably gave rise to “outlandish” tabloid speculation that they were a couple.

What I Can Do For You? was inspired by one particular person

Track 8 on her wildly successful 1993 debut album Tuesday Night Music Club, it detailed Crow’s experience with sexual harassment as a result of her Jackson connection.

His manager Frank DiLeo also desperately wanted to be hers. Guaranteeing that her album and single would come out in the Top 10 if she took him on, he told her she had to attend every event with him. “That’s when the harassment started,” she says. “He was all over me – and it was a constant battle to keep him off me.”

And, as one of her colleagues recounts in the documentary: “Frank was a gangster – he wasn’t cast in Goodfellas [as Tuddy Cicero] for nothing.”

Crow says it got so bad she contacted a high-powered music attorney, but was told that if she blew the whistle, she would never work again. “You can come out ahead if you just stick it out,” she says she was told, “There are people who would love to be in your situation.”

That situation saw Crow sink into depression – “the darkest place”.

One talk show spot that led to an even darker place

As part of her burgeoning popularity after the release of Tuesday Night Music Club, Crow was invited to make her first appearance on the popular The Late Show with David Letterman in 1994. However, after performing Leaving Las Vegas, a nervous affirmation to the host’s query as to whether the song was autobiographical caused her a world of pain.

Not only did it strain her relationship with the song’s author David Baerwald, she was also accused of contributing towards the suicide of novelist John O’Brien, whose 1990 semi-autobiographical book of the same name (which was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie in 1995) Baerwald had drawn from – with O’Brien’s consent.

“I carried that weight for a long time,” Crow concedes, admitting that the resulting media storm and headlines also made her not want to be “accessible” anymore.

She got into a stoush with US retail giants Walmart

After the triple Grammy-winning success of her debut, you would think everyone would have been keen to stock her 1996 self-titled follow-up. Everyone was – except for the thousands of Walmart stores across the US.

That’s because their head office objected to her one of her songs – Love is a Good Thing – and the line: “Watch our children kill each other with a gun they bought at Walmart discount stores”.

Crow alleges they wanted the song removed, or the lyric altered to a different retailer “like Kmart” or she’d face the prospect on missing out on an awful lot of potential sales, especially in places where Walmart were the only music retailer in town. She, though, was determined to stick to her guns.

Getty Images Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong in happier times at the 2005 American Music Awards.

And then there was Lance…

“It was a relationship I wanted to give time to. I was ready to get married, I was ready to have a life,” Crow says of her high-profile, three-year relationship with record-breaking (and later disgraced) cyclist Lance Armstrong.

She now admits that “having to dim your own light to be in somebody else’s wasn’t healthy” and the “win-at-all-costs” attitude of the man almost 10 years her junior wasn’t something she shared.

Recalling their engagement in September 2005, Crow says it was “a nightmare”. “We had a giant blow-up and then a five or six-carat diamond showed up a couple of days alter. Sadly that’s what I wanted, but I didn’t want it that way.” The pair parted ways just months later.

Sheryl is now available to rent from iTunes.