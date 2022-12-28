Labyrinth: Why you need to catch this 1980s classic on TVNZ+ while you still can

Labyrinth is now available to stream on TVNZ+ - for a limited time.

Labyrinth (TVNZ+)

Nothing screams summer holidays quite like time on the couch watching the childhood classics – and TVNZ+ has sprinkled this festive season with some of the best.

Watching favourite films from the 1980s is always a bit hit-and-miss. Some stand the test of time – and some are best left as fond memories. But while the technology and special effects in this Jim Henson-directed fantasy flick stand out as hilariously old now, this 1986 David Bowie-led film has it all – a fun storyline, puppets galore and Bowie tunes that will be stuck in your head until next Christmas.

Watch it on your own and reminisce, or kick off the school holidays with a night in front of the TV with the kids with Sarah, Hoggle and Ludo. And, of course, the Goblin King himself. Hurry though – it’s leaving the free service on Friday night, but will still be available to rent from the likes of iTunes, AroVision and Academy OnDemand. – Amberleigh Jack

Supplied David Bowie stars as Jareth, The Goblin King, in Labyrinth.

SOHO This four-part drama explores Heist Of The Century.

Hatton Garden (Acorn TV)

This four-part drama is based on the true – and outrageous – story about a group who carried out a multi-million pound heist at Hatton Garden in London’s jewellery quarter over Easter weekend 2015. What made this story particularly made-for-TV was that all the thieves were over 60 years old. They got caught in the end, but a massive amount of the loot has never been recovered.

Boasting drama, comedy and an apparently pretty accurate retelling of the famous heist, this four-part series is easy and entertaining viewing. The fumbling characters, complete with ageing hearts and weak bladders, almost have you rooting for the bad guys, despite knowing how the story ends. – Amberleigh Jack

DocPlay Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel (DocPlay)

Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, this documentary looks at how an icon of 1960s counterculture is surviving in the 21st century.

New York’s Chelsea hotel is almost as famous as its guests – musical legends Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen have passed through its halls, as well as writers and artists Mark Twain, Jack Kerouac, Jackson Pollock, and Andy Warhol.

Filmed in 2019, the doco remembers less of the hotel’s legendary past, preferring to focus on the building’s renovations and possibilities for its future. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Prime Video Inglourious Basterds is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Inglourious Basterds (Prime Video)

This 2009 Quentin Tarantino film is a thrilling masterpiece about giving Nazis their just desserts.

Crafted with loving perfection and Tarantino’s penchant for violence, with terrific performances from Christoph Waltz and Brad Pitt, this electric satire follows plans hatched by American-Jewish soldiers and a theatre owner to take down the German leaders during World War II.

For a film with such a heavy plot, this is a fun and explosive watch – and perhaps Tarantino’s best. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Supplied Cha Cha Real Smooth is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Emerging as one of this past year’s sleeper hits, this revived the coming-of-age genre, elevating it beyond the usual sub-par Sundance trappings thanks to a game-changing performance by Dakota Johnson.

Bringing her brand of steely sympathy to her most three-dimensional character to date, it’s a love story, of sorts, about growing up, kind of.

The scenes between star Cooper Raiff (who also wrote and directed) and Johnson have a shimmering, woozy quality to them – the sort that can only occur with real chemistry. Although, the true chemistry, in this case, is between Johnson and the camera itself, which is more than enough to recommend it. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

ThreeNow Flight is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

Flight (ThreeNow)

Marketed as a thriller (Denzel Washington plays a pilot who miraculously crash lands a plane in a Sully Sullenberger-esque incident), this 2012 tale plays more profoundly as a character study of a booze-soaked, once-great man who sees an opportunity for redemption in a tragedy.

The thorny moral issues of the film sometimes brush up strangely against the slickness of director Robert Zemeckis’ CGI-heavy stunt sequences (the crash landing scene is one of the best plane crash sequences of the decade, and instantly guarantees this film’s absence from any in-flight entertainment), but the overall effect is nothing less than engrossing.

– Jonny Mahon-Heap