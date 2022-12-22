About Schmidt: Jack Nicholson's last Oscar-nominated performance turns 20

About Schmidt is now available to rent from iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay.

About Schimdt (M, 124mins) Directed by Alexander Payne ****

Warren Schmidt (Jack Nicholson) is headed for retirement.

After decades at the same Omaha, Nebraska, company –Woodmen of the World Insurance – Warren is trading in his job as assistant vice-president and actuary for a life of luxury – and a mobile home.

He'll get to spend more time with his wife of 42 years, Helen (June Squibb), and be able to visit his Colorado-based daughter Jeannie (Hope Davis) and her new fiancé, water-bed salesman Randall (Dermot Mulroney) more often.

The prospect fills him with dread.

READ MORE:

* Five fabulous new festive flicks to get you in the mood for Christmas

* The 12 Saves of Christmas: How to survive a free-to-air TV-only festive season

* Gone by January: Nine must-see movies leaving Neon this month



Unable to adjust to life without work, Warren continues to pop into the office, starts sponsoring a Tanzanian six-year-old and wonders who the irritating old woman living in his house is.

Realising he has a 73 per cent chance of dying within nine years, he decides he hasn't a moment to waste, dedicating himself to one mission – preventing his daughter from marrying Randall.

Supplied Sporting a spectacular comb-over, in About Schmidt, Jack Nicholson inhabits a role which, prior to 2002, would have been the domain of Jack Lemmon or Walter Matthau.

Director and co-writer Alexander Payne exploded on to the scene with 1999's inventive teenage black comedy Election and this 2022 tale marked him out as a talent to watch before he hit it even bigger with 2004’s w(h)ine comedy Sideways.

Taking their lead from Louis Begley's 1996 novel, Payne and Jim Taylor's screenplay is full of fully-fleshed characters, acerbic wit and smart observations (Warren realises his son-in-law is not for his daughter when he discovers his room is full of certificates for participation and perfect attendance). Payne also shows some deft touches behind the lens _ using sound and vision to display Warren's disconnection from the world and using long takes where not much happens to show how empty his life is.

Supplied Jack Nicholson plays Warren Schmidt in About Schmidt.

However, this is Nicholson's show – and he excels. Sporting a spectacular comb-over and permanent joker smile, he inhabits a role which in the past would have been the domain of Jack Lemmon or Walter Matthau, forgoing his motor-mouth tendencies for something less showy and more powerful.

Surely breaking his own silence record, Nicholson displays Warren's emotions through his fixed unblinking expression. Only occasionally does he break his quietude, usually as a voiceover, with hilarious results.

He is supported by a solid cast with former My Best Friend's Wedding pretty boy Dermot Mulroney virtually unrecognisable as Randall (complete with greasy pony tail and wild facial fungus) and Kathy Bates just about stealing the show as Randall's free-spirited mother.

About Schmidt is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.