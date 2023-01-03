Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Season 3 of Happy Valley will debut on TVNZ 1 on January 9.

Happy Valley (8.45pm, Mondays from January 9, TVNZ 1)

The hotly anticipated third and final six-part season of this multi-Bafta award-winning drama sees Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) discover a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

That sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) – the father of her grandson, and her daughter’s rapist.

“It brings with it all the wit and drama we expect,” The Evening Standard’s Kate Rice wrote of the first episode, “as well as a nail-biting cliffhanger that will have you audibly gasping alone in your living room. What more could you ask for?”

Supplied Sarah Lancashire returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the third and final season of Happy Valley.

READ MORE:

* George & Tammy: Chastain and Shannon light up the screen in country-western drama

* 1923: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren key to another compelling Yellowstone drama

* Andor, Reacher, Severance, Wednesday among the best new TV shows of 2022



Film Noir (8.30pm, Thursdays from January 5, Sky Arts)

Three-part series which will explore the popular movie genre.

Femme fatales and private eyes were features of tales such as Double Indemnity, The Postman Always Rings Twice, The Maltese Falcon and Murder, My Sweet, as audiences lapped this cinematic fare up from the early 1940s. Nicholas Ray, Fritz Lang and Orson Welles are among those whose work comes under the microscope.

“It left me itching to go to watch all those great films again,” wrote The Daily Mail’s Christopher Stevens.

SUPPLIED Mary Astor and Humphrey Bogart starred in The Maltese Falcon, one of the movies discussed at length in the new series Film Noir.

Endeavour (8.30pm, Thursdays from January 5, Vibe)

As season seven of this Inspector Morse prequel opens, Endeavour (Shaun Evans) sees in a new decade at a Venetian Opera, while a murder on an Oxford towpath tests his colleague Detective Inspector Fred Thursday’s (Roger Allam) intuition. And that’s all before a college project becomes a fatal battle of the sexes.

“In its quiet, unassuming way, Endeavour rises out of the ruck of police procedurals to achieve truly Shakespearean gravitas,” wrote The Sydney Morning Herald’s Scott Murray.

Supplied Haley Joel Osment and Jude Law teamed up for A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (11.10am, Sunday, January 8, TVNZ 2)

Brian Aldiss' 1969 short story Super Toys Last All Summer Long was the inspiration for Steven Spielberg's 2001 homage to Stanley Kubrick.

Set in a futuristic, post-climate change society, it follows the Pinocchio-esque adventures of a child-like android programmed with the ability to love. The impressive acting ensemble includes Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Brendan Gleeson and William Hurt.

“Technically dazzling, yet emotionally accessible to the inner child in everyone from 9 to 90,” wrote Observer’s Rex Reed.

Chappaquiddick (8.30pm, Sunday, January 8, Whakaata Māori)

Everest's Jason Clarke delivers a fantastic performance as Senator Ted Kennedy in this compelling 2017 true-crime drama which looks at the scandal surrounding the death of one of his young campaign strategists - Mary Jo Kopechne. Ed Helms, Kate Mara and Bruce Dern co-star.

“The movie offers a convincing demonstration of how political mechanisms conspire to protect the powerful from their own mistakes,” wrote The Irish Times Donald Clarke.

Supplied Raymond Lee’s Ben and Caitlin Bassett’s Addison are the modern-day equivalent of the original Quantum Leap’s Sam and Al.

Quantum Leap (9.30pm, Sundays from January 8, Sky 5)

Almost 30 years after we stopped following Scott Bakula’s Dr Sam Beckett’s attempts to “put right what once went wrong” throughout time, this beloved sci-fi series has been rebooted.

Raymond Lee’s Dr Ben Song is now the lead physicist who explores the past, while seemingly unable to remember the present waiting for him back home, including his fiancée Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett).

“Stays true to the overall vibe of the 1989 version – there is heart! There is hope! – and it does this while also building out the story around it a bit more,” wrote TV Guide’s Maggie Fremont.

Frozen Planet II (7.30pm, Mondays from January 9, TVNZ 1)

Eleven years after the phenomenal first series, David Attenborough is back with another spellbinding six-part journey through magical icy lands.

Exploring worlds of surprising variety and beauty, seemingly untouched by human presence, it focuses on the places where the planet’s most enigmatic animals reign supreme. Wolves hunt huge bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales use cunning techniques to stalk their prey and rarely seen Siberian Tigers pad quietly through crisp white snow.

“TV so relentlessly wondrous that you’ll feel like a child again,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.