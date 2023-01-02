Netflix's That '90s Show, Neon's The Last of Us, Disney+'s Alaska Daily among January's must-see TV

A beloved sitcom finally has a belated spin-off, a popular video game gets the series treatment and Hilary Swank delivers her best performance in years, in shows headed for Kiwi screens over the next four weeks.

While traditionally a quiet month, this January offers plenty of new options to keep TV viewers entertained.

For free-to-air fans, TVNZ 1 has new seasons of Our Big Blue Backyard (January 3) and Call the Midwife (January 14), while Prime debuts the third season of Five Bedrooms (TBC).

Disney+’s line-up includes surfing documentary series Chasing Waves (January 11) and British comedy Extraordinary (January 25), as well as a second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (January 4), while Apple TV+ boasts new installments of Servant (January 13) and Truth Be Told (January 20).

Elsewhere, Netflix’s vast riches include the return of Ginny & Georgia (January 5), Sexify (January 11), Vikings: Valhalla (January 12) and Sky Rojo (January 13), as well as documentary series on disgraced financier Bernie Madoff (January 4’s Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street) and world tennis’ rising stars (January 13’s Breaking Point) and Neon has more Bump (January 6), C.B. Strike (January 10’s Troubled Blood) and Your Honor (January 17).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with our picks of the dozen shows we believe are well worth checking out before it’s time for the kids to head back to school.

Supplied That ‘90s Show, The Last of Us and Alaska Daily are among the most-anticipated TV series heading our way this month.

Supplied Hilary Swank headlines Alaska Daily.

Alaska Daily (January 4, Disney+)

Two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank headlines this US drama about a hard-nosed New York journalist who seeks a fresh start at an Anchorage newspaper after a scandal brings down her illustrious career. Writer and directed by Spotlight’s Tom McCarthy.

“A true rarity – a sharply drawn portrait of local journalism,” wrote Newsday’s Verne Gay.

Supplied Rachel Griffiths plays Fiona Wood and Renee Lim is Joy Fongin in Bali 2002.

Bali 2002 (TBC, TVNZ 1)

Rachel Griffiths, Richard Roxburgh and Claudia Jessie headline this four-part Australian mini-series which recounts the tragic events of October 12, 2002 when the idyllic image of the Indonesian tourist hotspot was shattered by terrorist attacks on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs.

Handling the material “with care and respect” this “largely avoids the many pitfalls that might have awaited it”, wrote The Sydney Morning Herald’s Karl Quinn.

Supplied Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint team up for I Hate You.

I Hate You (January 24, TVNZ+)

Two 20-something best friends (and enemies), live together, grow up together – and throw up together – in this new six-part British comedy from Friday Night Dinner’s Robert Popper.

Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds plays Charlie, who is a bit of a worrier. Ghosts’ actor Melissa Saint is Becca, who is a little bit wild. Both have dodgy jobs, dodgy dating histories and dodgy livers.

”It’s refreshing but familiar– a return to proper farcical idiocy,” wrote Metro’s Sophie Laughton.

Supplied Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s characters are forced to hit the road in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us (January 16, Neon)

Based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation video game, this 10-part action-adventure takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly pandemic. It follows the fortunes of a hardened survivor and a 14-year-old girl, as they attempt a dangerous cross-country journey.

The Mandlorian’s Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey are joined in the eclectic cast by Gabriel Luna, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman and our own Melanie Lynskey.

New episodes will also debut on Mondays at 8.30pm on Sky TV’s SoHo channel from January 16.

Supplied Move over Bluey, Koala Man is set to become Australia’s newest animated hero.

Koala Man (January 9, Disney+)

Eight-part Australian animated comedy about a small-town family man who has a not-so-secret double identity as the eponymous hero. However, his burning passion to snuff out petty crime isn’t popular amongst many of the other residents.

As well as creator Michael Cusack, the vocal cast also includes Hugh Jackman, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House and Succession’s Sarah Snook.

Supplied Cameron Chapman is talented teenage ghost hunter Anthony Lockwood.

Lockwood & Co (January 27, Netflix)

Based on Jonathan Stroud’s popular series of young adult supernatural thrillers, this eight-part detective show revolves around a trio of London-based talented teenage ghost hunters.

While their rivals are more like corporate agencies, the eponymous company is operated by two teenage boys and psychically gifted girl – a renegade trio free of financial motives, adult supervision and seemingly destined to unravel a mystery that threatens to change the course of history.

Supplied Natasha Lyonne is Poker Face’s crime-solving Charlie Cale.

Poker Face (January 26, TVNZ+)

Knives Out creator Rian Johnson turns his attention to the small screen with this 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” show. Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a travelling crime-solver who has the extraordinary ability of being able to determine when someone is lying.

Those lined-up to guest star include Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman and Jameela Jamil.

Supplied Martin Compston’s Fulmer Hamilton finds himself in a serious spot of bother in The Rig.

The Rig (January 6, Prime Video)

Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Mark Addy, Emily Hampshire and Mark Bonnar star in this six-part character-driven mystery thriller that follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, as they fight for survival in the North Sea after a strange fog cuts off all communication with the shore.

To make it out of this increasingly perilous situation will take bravery, heroism, sacrifice and a confrontation with the consequences of the paths that brought them together.

Supplied Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan play a couple on the run in Romantic Getaway.

Romantic Getaway (January 2, Neon)

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan team up for this six-part UK comedy about a couple who go to desperate lengths to try and keep their “baby dream alive”.

Having run out of money to fund their IVF treatment, they decide to steal a large sum from their boss Alfie (Johnny Vegas). However, he has criminal contacts of his own who are far more dangerous.

Supplied Jason Segel faces off against Harrison Ford in Shrinking.

Shrinking (January 27, Apple TV+)

Jason Segel joins forces with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and one of that show’s stars Brett Goldstein for this 10-part comedy about a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives – including his own. The cast also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Liverpool and Chelsea were two of the football clubs who initially signed up in April 2021 for a proposed breakaway European Super League.

Super League: The War For Football (January 13, Apple TV+)

Director of the disturbing 2010 documentary The Two Escobars, Jeff Zimbalist helms this four-part look at the high stakes battle that was fought in early 2021 when plans for a breakaway European football league first emerged.

It created rifts – both externally between clubs and between owners and fans – that still haven’t fully healed.

Supplied Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are among the That ‘70s Show returnees lined-up to appear in Netflix’s That ‘90s Show.

That ‘90s Show (January 19, Netflix)

More than 16 years after the beloved US sitcom That ‘70s Show ended its eight-season run, we’re back in Point Place, Wisconsin where Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and hanging out with a whole new group of cool kids for the Summer of ‘95.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are among the original cast members rumoured to be making an appearance during the 10-episodes.