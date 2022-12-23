The ultimate festive TV viewing playlist you need this Christmas

It doesn't matter if you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie or not, it is still a brilliant crowd-pleasing festive-viewing option.

Overwhelmed at the thought of what to watch this Christmas?

Concerned about making the right choice to help while away the interminable wait for the last of the guests to arrive so you can start unwrapping presents? Or desperately looking for something to focus everyone’s attention on so you can avoid those awkward conversations about your politics – or your love life?

Never fear, Stuff to Watch has got you covered.

After scanning through the streaming services, we’ve come up with the ultimate Christmas viewing playlist, a selection of films and TV episodes that might just save your night – and day – and night.

The mood setter

Black Adder’s Christmas Carol (Prime Video, 43mins)

You’ll find it unhelpfully hidden under the show’s third season on the Amazon-owned streamer’s website, but this 1988 parody of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is well worth seeking out.

In a reversal of the usual story, Rowan Atkinson’s Ebenezer Blackadder is one of England’s kindest and most lovely men, that is until the Spirit of Christmas shows up and introduces him to his ancestors.

As well as allowing Miranda Richardson to reprise her magnificent Blackadder II performance as Queen Elizabeth I, this also featured the outrageous Miriam Margolyes as Queen Victoria.

A Christmas Eve Double Bill

PARAMOUNT It's a Wonderful Life is now available to stream on Beamafilm and Prime Video.

It’s a Wonderful Life (Prime Video, Beamafilm, 131mins)

New Zealand must be one of the few countries in the world that doesn't screen this 1946 holiday season staple on network television every year, which makes it even more important to kick off your Christmas Eve viewing with it.

Jimmy Stewart plays a businessman who rediscovers his reason for living in Frank Capra's magical adaptation of Philip Van Doren Stern's 1943 short story The Greatest Gift (itself loosely, but very obviously, inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol).

“The epiphany of movie sentiment and a transcendent experience,” wrote Chicago Reader’s Dave Kehr.

Die Hard (Disney+, 132mins)

Whatever side of the debate about its status as a “Christmas Movie” you fall on, there’s no doubting that this 1988 action movie is the perfect crowd-pleaser to put everyone in a good mood before heading to bed to wait for Santa.

An adaptation of Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel, Nothing Lasts Forever, it proved that Bruce Willis wasn't just a one-trick TV pony and introduced the world to the delights of Alan Rickman.

Christmas Morning

Supplied Life lessons and laughs come thick and fast in The Simpsons’ season 7 Christmas episode Marge Be Not Proud.

The Simpsons: Marge Be Not Proud (Disney+, 24mins)

While you could quite easily construct a mini-marathon out of classic Crimble episodes from the long-running animated series, this is by far the one that everyone remembers – and loves.

The seventh season’s 11th episode, this 1995 story sees Bart go too far in his desperation to own the violent video game Bonestorm. However, after his being caught red-handed results in him missing out on the family Santa Photo, Marge’s tough love approach forces him to reassess his priorities.

Modern Family: Undeck the Halls (Disney+, 23mins)

Another sitcom that boasts plenty of classic festive episodes, surprisingly its best was actually its first.

In a brilliant demonstration of the show’s ability to keep three storylines bubbling along at once: Phil and Claire attempt to cancel Christmas for their kids until they confess to their misdemeanours, Jay is hesitant to celebrate wife Gloria and step-son Manny’s Colombian holiday traditions and Mitchell and Cameron take Lily to meet Santa for the first time.

Post-presents, pre-dinner

SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YouTube Little Women is now available to stream on Netflix.

Little Women (Netflix, 135mins)

This eighth cinematic adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 1868 novel might initially come as a shock to purists, but the result is a bold, bubbly and bravura 2019 retelling that makes this classic tale timely as well as thrilling.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig manages to seamlessly splice contemporary concerns, while still evoking the sights and sounds of late-1860s America. However, her real ace is her cast. Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan really are a magnificent quartet.

Post-feast pick-me-up

Supplied "Why is there a porcupine at the Easter Bunny's funeral?" Watch The One With the Holiday Armadillo episode of Friends to find out.

Friends: The One With the Holiday Armadillo (TVNZ+/Netflix, 21mins)

While better known for the quality of their annual Thanksgiving episodes, Friends’ seventh season’s 10th instalment is a perfectly formed vignette focused around Ross’ flailing attempts to teach son Ben about the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Weirdly it involves Chandler dressed up as Santa, Joey as Superman and Ross as Santa’s “Tex-Mex Friend” the Holiday Armadillo. As Phoebe so succinctly observes, "I understand why Superman is here, but why is there a porcupine at the Easter Bunny's funeral?"

Seinfeld: The Strike (Netflix, 22mins)

Proving that this beloved ‘90s comedy was still at the top of its game well into its ninth and final season, this 10th episode is the one that gave the world the alternative holiday of Festivus.

Initially created as a cover by George to avoid having to by his workmates Christmas gifts, the non-commercial holiday has gained real-life popularity as people take on Festivus practices like the unadorned aluminium pole, “airing of grievances”, “feats of strength” and “Festivus miracles”.

It might just provide inspiration for you to do things a little differently next year.

Christmas Evening Double Bill

Labyrinth is now available to stream on TVNZ+ - for a limited time.

Labyrinth (TVNZ+, 97mins)

David Bowie in fine form – and that outfit. Jennifer Connelly announcing her presence as a young star and terrific actress. Jim Henson’s jaw-dropping puppetry blending seamlessly with enthralling live-action.

What’s not to love about this 1986 coming-of-age fantasy adventure about a young woman desperately searching for her abducted baby brother?

You’ve Got Mail (Neon, 119mins)

Can’t stomach another dose of Love Actually? Try this instead.

It might not have the one-liners of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s 1993 collaboration Sleepless in Seattle, but Nora Ephron’s 1998 update of 1940’s The Shop Around the Corner just exudes charm, character and endearing whimsy from every frame.

A celebration of the art of letter writing (even if it is emails in this case) and case for the preservation of independent bookstores, it may have aged terribly in some respects (RIP Borders and other “book barns”), but its themes and sheer joy are universal and timeless.