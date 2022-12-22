The Novice: Fresh, frightening tale of obsession is the best sporting drama in years

The Novice is now available to rent from Neon, AroVision, GooglePlay and Academy OnDemand.

The Novice (16+, 93mins) Directed by Lauren Hadaway ****½

If you thought Isabelle Fuhrman was a mesmerising and compelling presence in the Orphan horrors, just wait until you see her performance in this genuinely disturbing sports drama.

She plays Alex Dall, a teenager whose competitive nature goes into overdrive when she discovers the Wellington College Novice Rowing Program in the early days of her first year at university.

Eager to not only learn the ropes, but exceed expectations and smash training records at every session, Dall is irked by the presence of a potential rival in fellow freshman Jamie Brill (Amy Forsyth), whose stated sole aim of being there is to gain an athletics scholarship.

Even the knowledge that her goal is to be a part of a “third rate team at a school where no one knows we have a rowing team” doesn’t deter Dall from taking things up a notch, sacrificing schoolwork, a social life and sleep in order to train every moment she can – and gain that vital edge.

Success comes in the form of a chance to prove her worth as part of “fresh four” at a regatta, but after being ostracised by the rest of the squad, Dall is the one who “catches a crab” and costs them the race. Along with disappointment comes demotion, although that only makes Dall even more determined to go further, faster, regardless of the toll it might have on her physical and mental well-being.

SUPPLIED The Novice is a story of one young woman's obsession to be the best rower she can be.

A deserved winner of three awards at last years’ Tribeca Film Festival, former competitive rower Lauren Hadaway’s debut feature is a triumph of sustained tension, pitch-perfect pacing and Todd Martin’s impressively oppressive and gloomy cinematography.

Dall’s descent and crumbling state of mind are magnificently reflected by the dark aesthetic and immersive visuals, which draw the viewer into her world and won’t let you go.

A study in determination not easily forgotten, it also makes terrifically haunting use of old-school ballads like Brenda Lee’s I’m Sorry, Connie Francis’ Al Di La and Ascensions' Forget It, as well as Alex Weston”s (The Farewell) atmospheric soundtrack.

Supplied Isabelle Fuhrman plays The Novice’s Alex Dall.

What sells this searing tale through is Fuhrman’s commitment to the role. Reminiscent of Natalie Portman’s turn in Black Swan, this delivers a similar gut punch, but without the need for the more fantastical theatrics or surreal scenes.

Shining a light on one of the darker sides of sport – and refreshingly from an all-female perspective – The Novice might just be the best drama of its type for many years.

