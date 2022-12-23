Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Why you'll fall in love with this charming movie

After previews in select cinemas this weekend, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On will screen nationwide from January 5.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG, 91mins) Directed by Dean Fleisher-Camp ****½

In a summer full of swashbuckling and scheming cartoon felines and unbalanced ursines, this offers a welcome change of pace and outlook.

A sheltered spot of calm and soothing balm amidst a candy-coloured ocean of hyperactivity. A truly charming and endearing tale that seamlessly blends stop-motion animation and live-action in a way that will melt your heart.

Looking for a school holiday cinematic hero? Meet Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (and yes the one-inch tall character’s description is all in that title).

Voiced by US comedian Jenny Slate (The Secret Life of Pets’ Gidget), he’s our guide into and focus of this mockumentary dramedy.

Discovered by debutant feature director Dean Fleisher-Camp when he moved into an Airbnb following the breakdown of his marriage, Marcel’s interaction with his surroundings, curiosity about the world and relationship with his grandmother Nana Connie (Isabella Rossellini) fascinates the film-maker.

For his part, Marcel is more than happy to play host, proudly showing off his inventions, sharing his previous adventures and admitting that he and Connie are addicted to current affairs show 60 Minutes and veteran reporter Lesley Stahl. But Marcel also reveals the pain he feels from not knowing what happened to the rest of his family. He and Connie were once part of a large shell community, until a tragedy involving the constantly bickering previous owners of the house separated them.

SUPPLIED Marcel the Shell made his first appearance in a 2010 short.

With Dean’s first uploaded videos of Marcel attracting phenomenal views, he decides that a livestream plea for information could be the best chance of finding a way to reunite the shells. However, the result is not exactly what either of them expected, prompting new, unexpected dangers and a chance for Marcel and Connie to meet the woman they admire most

A seven-year labour of love, following three earlier Marcel shorts, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’s strength is in how real it all feels.

“It’s like a movie but nobody has any lines and nobody even knows what it is while they’re making it,” our protagonist muses, as he goes about his daily chores. It’s this stream-of-consciousness dialogue, deceptive mundanity and barrage of questions for the man-behind-the-movie-camera that just draws you into Marcel’s world and almost makes you never want to leave.

But although Marcel’s outlook is mostly sunny, there is sadness – and perils to be negotiated. Be warned, this may just give you the feels – at many points.

Supplied Voiced by US comedian Jenny Slate, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a truly charming and endearing character who will melt your heart.

However, it’s hard to feel too gloomy for long when your motor-mouthed lead character comes up with thoughts like this: “My cousin fell asleep in a pocket and that's why I don't like the saying, ‘everything comes out in the wash’, because sometimes it doesn't. Or sometimes it does – and they're just like a completely different person.”

If you’re having a bad day or just need a change of scene, why not grab the whānau and seek this out? You too might re-emerge feeling totally transformed.

