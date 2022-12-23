That '90s Show: Original '70s cast members reunite in trailer for Netflix spin-off

It has been more than two decades since the premiere of That ‘70s Show and members of the original cast have returned to Wisconsin for the series’ long-awaited spin-off.

In Netflix’s latest trailer for That ‘90s Show, Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reprise their roles as a new generation of teenagers take up residence in Red and Kitty Forman’s basement.

“Don’t feed them, Kitty,” Red complains at the start of the trailer. “That’s how it started the first time.”

The new series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, as she moves in with her grandparents and discovers a new group of friends in Point Place.

The teenager decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin, and, with Kitty’s encouragement, the new group set up camp in the Forman household some 15 years after the finale of the original show.

“Why did you open our house to chaos again?” an exasperated Red asks Kitty later in the trailer. “All the dumbasses were gone.”

Supplied Leia Forman meets a new friend in the trailer for That ‘90s Show.

Eric and Donna find themselves back at the Forman dining table, explaining to Red how they plan to support their daughter through her rebellious phase.

“That is a great idea,” Red replies. “Because when you stand behind your kids, it’s easier to put your foot in their a...”

Fez returns as a suave owner of a hair salon, while Kelso and Jackie are briefly seen together in the Forman kitchen.

That ’90s Show will premiere on January 19 on Netflix.