Gone by Sunday: Ten terrific movies leaving Netflix this week

A film 12 years in the making, a controversial crime drama and an inspirational surfing story are among the top flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come Sunday morning – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Soul Surfer, Boyhood and Secretary are among the great movies leaving Netflix at the end of December.

READ MORE:

* Ten terrific movies that are turning 25 next year (and where you can watch them)

* Boxing Day Movie Guide: What to watch at a cinema near you this December 26

* Gone by January: Nine must-see movies leaving Neon this month



Supplied James McAvoy starred opposite Keira Knightley in Atonement.

Atonement (2007)

Saoirse Ronan, James McAvoy and Keira Knightley star in Joe Wright's excellent adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel about a 13-year-old who ruins the lives of many when she accuses her older sister's boyfriend of a crime he didn't commit.

"Sweeps you up on waves of humour, heartbreak and ravishing romance," wrote Rolling Stone's Peter Travers.

Supplied Ethan Hawke and Ellar Coltrane played father and son in Boyhood.

Boyhood (2014)

The magnum opus of one of the most creative directors of the past three decades is also perhaps the ultimate coming-of-age story.

Boyhood was the culmination of 12 years of filming, bringing together tropes and ideas from Richard Linklater's back catalogue (the snapshots of life from the Before trilogy, Dazed and Confused's feel for the dialogue and rhythms of teenage life), resulting in a clever and compelling watch from start to finish.

Supplied Emma Stone lit up the screen as Easy A’s Olive Penderghast.

With its whip-smart dialogue, characters and an anthemic soundtrack, this was a homage to John Hughes that will leave fans smiling.

Providing puritanical pulp romance The Scarlet Letter with a 21st-century makeover, this also gave flame-haired Emma Stone the leading role her talents deserved.

Supplied Pat Morita teaches Ralph Macchio some moves in The Karate Kid.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita star in this ‘80s family classic about a handyman/martial arts master who agrees to teach a bullied boy a martial art.

"An exciting, sweet-tempered, heart- warming story with one of the most interesting friendships in a long time," wrote Chicago Sun Times' Roger Ebert.

Supplied In order to prepare for The Last of the Mohicans, Daniel Day-Lewis reportedly underwent rigorous weight training and learned to live off the land and forest where his character dwelled.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

A rare foray into action and heartthrob territory for Daniel Day-Lewis, Michael Mann's adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper's classic novel presented him with the opportunity to showcase his running, rifle and romance skills (opposite Madeleine Stowe) which he took with aplomb.

Naturally his preparation was key. He reportedly underwent rigorous weight training and learned to live off the land and forest where his character dwelled – camping, hunting and fishing. He also apparently worked on his whittling skills and investigated how to make canoes.

Supplied Brad Pitt was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Moneyball.

Based on the game-changing events that took place during the 2002 Major League Baseball season, as documented in Michael Lewis' 2003 book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, director Bennett Miller's film is a fascinating account of the inequalities of modern sport and two men's attempts to beat that system.

But what could have been a typical sporting underdog movie is elevated by a smart script by the dream double-act of Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network), which succeeds in drawing out the very human motivations and drama of Oakland Athletics coach Billy Beane and Yale economics graduate Peter Brand’s radical plan. Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Chris Pratt and Philip Seymour Hoffman star.

Supplied James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal get up close and personal in Secretary.

Before Fifty Shades' Christian, there was Edward Grey. He's a creepy lawyer, more interested in his new hired help Lee (Maggie Gyllenhaal) than conveyancing.

Not for the faint-hearted or easily offended, this, like Fifty Shades, details an usual relationship, but with the emphasis firmly on the characters and how their quirks affect them. Sensitive handling and terrific chemistry lift the potential tawdry material.

Supplied Brad Pitt headlined Sleepers’ all-star ensemble.

Sleepers (1996)

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jason Patric, Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman and Minnie Driver, Barry Levinson’s crime-drama was based on the 1995 best-selling novel by Lorenzo Carcaterra.

It’s the story of a group of New York teens who are sent to a brutal detention centre after a prank goes disastrously wrong. Thirteen years later, an unexpected encounter offers them a chance for revenge.

“It is all legally preposterous. But Levinson is a slick craftsman, his actors are insinuatingly real, and cinematographer Michael Ballhaus casts a disarmingly believable light on these proceedings,” wrote Time magazine’s Richard Schickel.

Supplied AnnaSophia Robb plays Bethany Hamilton in Soul Surfer.

Soul Surfer (2011)

Inspired by Bethany Hamilton's life story, director Sean McNamara's uplifting tale is very much a sports flick with a side order of faith. Using underwater shots, slow motion, low camera angles and even time-lapse photography, he turns wave-shredding into an artform.

The central incident is well handled, with clever cutting and camerawork capturing the ensuing chaos as word spreads of the accident and the rush to get Bethany to safety becomes imperative. AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt and Dennis Quaid star.

Supplied Sensitive and sobering, United 93 set a new benchmark for the recreation of real-life events.

United 93 (2006)

British director Paul Greengrass' unflinching drama tells the story of the passengers, crew, and flight controllers who watched in dawning horror as United Airlines Flight 93 became the fourth hijacked plane on September 11, 2001.

Sensitive and sobering, it set a new benchmark for the recreation of real-life events.