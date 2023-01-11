M3gan: Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone on his killer-doll set to take the world by storm

After advance previews in select cinemas on the evening of January 11, M3gan begins screening nationwide on January 12.

There’s a new scream queen looking to reign in cinemas worldwide this month – and she’s a diminutive doll who goes by M3gan.

Armed with super-advanced A.I. and a killer fashion sense, M3gan is the eponymous robotic star of Kiwi writer-director Gerard Johnstone’s new Hollywood horror (which opens in New Zealand cinemas on January 12), produced by Blumhouse Productions (the powerhouse behind such hits as Get Out, Freaky and The Black Phone).

Supplied Amie Donald plays the creepy M3gan in Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone’s new horror movie.

Johnstone, whose homegrown horror hit Housebound earned him comparisons with that other Kiwi comedy-horror auteur, Sir Peter Jackson, is thrilled to be back in this milieu.

“I found the sweet spot with Housebound, because it was about something – families not connecting with each other. It had the opportunity to be simultaneously funny and scary without either of those things being forced,” Johnstone told Stuff. “When this script [for M3gan] came along, it was a straight offer, and I thought it was an opportunity to do something relevant to our times.”

The tone of Housebound was distinctly Johnstone’s own, striking a chord with Kiwi and horror audiences globally, thanks to its neat balance of horror and comedy – a notoriously difficult balancing act.

“If it feels like a sitcom, then it’s wrong – it’s like you’re serving up the joke. M3gan dancing down a corridor with a guillotine blade is not too subtle – but by the time that scene comes in the film – you've earned it.

“There’s a sense of fun and unashamed flair with the dance – and this was the same with the character of Kylie in Housebound.”

Getty Images Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone on the red carpet at M3gan’s Los Angeles premiere last month.

The comparisons with Child’s Play’s Chucky are inescapable – psychopathic doll, out-of-her-wits mother figure, sense of style to die for – but Johnstone used a different instruction manual for M3gan.

“I wanted to make a difference between M3gan and the Child’s Play films – Chucky is super-camp and goofy, and even the way he animated is like a bad muppet. M3gan is elegant and classy – she’s got to be so reptilian in her movements.”

”In the first draft, M3gan was three-feet-tall... but I said she needs to be taller, she’s more of a big sister –and she’s very sleek.”

Getty Images Even uber-producer Jason Blum got into the M3gan spirit at the film’s Los Angeles premiere last month.

M3gan, like her director, is riding high – the film’s first trailer has had more than 20 million views on YouTube alone.

The all-singing, all-dancing, all-murderous doll has inspired a cult following (Gawker described her as a “fashionista and mental health advocate”), with Universal announcing that sequel plans were already being discussed, even before the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last month.

M3gan, the star and her vehicle alike, have created the perfect viral recipe – posts tagged #M3GAN on TikTok are already at 300 million – and counting – on the app.

SUPPLIED Gerard Johnstone directed the 2014 Kiwi movie Housebound.

But what was it really like to work with the industry’s pre-eminent diva doll, the ne plus ultra of slashing Bratz?

“30 days is a tight shoot when you’ve got an animatronic puppet – and children – and animals. We had the best in the business making the animatronic puppets – the same prosthetic people who ‘designed’ Brendan Fraser in The Whale. They’re insanely talented and special. On set, people were just enamoured with her – which felt encouraging.”

Alison WIlliams – the milquetoast Marni in Girls and the malicious girlfriend in Get Out – plays the lead Gemma, who must contend with M3gan’s murderous agenda. Williams has scream-queen status already – and Johnstone knew she was a perfect fit.

“I got excited by the idea someone like Alison could lend this character her legitimacy. She’s a toy inventor that can code A.I.! But I buy that she can be a polymath – even if Alison is the first person to say she doesn’t understand this stuff, she is very smart – with a great dry sense of humour – and we find the same things funny.”

Supplied M3gan, the star and her vehicle alike, have created the perfect viral recipe – posts tagged #M3GAN on TikTok are already at 300 million – and counting – on the app.

While last month saw the debut of the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, that doll’s feminist fluro-fantasy looks set to be rocked by the blood-soaked antics of M3gan. What they lack in a similar temperament, the films might share in messaging – M3gan works as a timely riposte to the modern trend of relying on female-voiced A.I. to do our work for us – and Johnstone considered that message within the film.

“We’re in a really precarious time right now, where technology is moving so quickly. I’ve always been technologically-minded, but I see how pervasive it is, and how no one is really talking about it. Everyone is racing towards creating general A.I. – without thinking what it could be.”

The other demographic rooting for M3gan all the way is “Gay Twitter”, who have championed M3gan for her feminist slant on friendships and fashion-forward style – but what does Johnstone make of this reception?

“There’s a through line through The Jaquie Brown Diaries, Housebound and M3gan, in that I’ve made films about strong female characters that overcome adversity. There’s a family dynamic in M3gan too. It’s a broken family coming together. But it’s kind of had this warm embrace from the gay community – which has been awesome.”

Supplied Rima Te Wiata and Morgana O'Reilly starred in Gerard Johnstone’s last feature film – 2014’s Housebound.

There’s a potential for M3gan to spawn her own franchise of excellently choreographed murders (and dances) – a prospect Johnstone would be happy to forge ahead with.

“If people want a sequel, I would love to do one,” Johnstone said. “She’s a really fun character – and it felt like the first film was a real learning process, so it would be amazing to capitalise on what we’ve learned. A.I. is evolving – and the conversation will probably move to this GPT 3 A.I. as we really start to engage – and as A.I. starts to feel really close.”

Right now, Johnstone is content to spend more time with his family – the importance of that quality time, is, after all, the message of his film.

“The film is about motherhood – it’s a battle for supremacy between a mother who realises too late she wants to be a mother – and M3gan, who’s programmed to be a mother. It’s nice to spend sometime with my kids, so they can see this crazy film their Dad’s been working on.”

