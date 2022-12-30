The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Disney+'s Marvel-ous teaser for 2023's big movie sequel

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Kevin Bacon, Groot and Chris Pratt together can only mean one thing – it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

In this version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is having a mope about Christmas, due to Yondu, Quill’s adoptive father, ruining it when Quill was a child.

Mantis and Drax decide to save Christmas – and cheer up Quill – by visiting Earth and getting Quill the ultimate Christmas present, none other than Footloose superstar Kevin Bacon (due to Quill’s obsession with the actor).

Of course, Mantis and Drax screw up trying to slip into Earth under the radar, terrorising humans and then literally abducting Bacon.

If you’re a fan of this sub-set of the Marvel Universe, this special will definitely fill your cup, with every character playing up to their most ridiculous elements.

Noelle

Everyone knows the old saying – behind every great man, is a great woman.

The same goes for Noelle (Anna Kendrick), Santa’s sister, who is just trying to make sure her brother doesn’t ruin Christmas for the first time in 2000 years, in this charming 2019 movie.

Noelle’s brother, Nick, is finally fulfilling his destiny as Santa Claus, with Noelle by his side to make sure he knows how to go down a chimney – and sort the naughty kids from the nice.

However, a slight nervous breakdown just shy of Christmas prompts Noelle to suggest a “weekend away” for Nick to decompress, only for the new Santa to completely disappear.

Noelle then stages a “rescue mission” to find her brother – and salvage the Kringle name.

It's a Wonderful Binge

Taking a leaf out of The Purge’s playbook, this new movie is set in the not-too-distant future, when drugs and alcohol are illegal, except on one day of the year.

It’s a Wonderful Binge is actually a holiday-themed sequel to 2020’s The Binge, with the powers-that-be now deciding to celebrate the annual Binge on Christmas Eve, setting the scene for Christmas-adjacent chaos.

It’s a Wonderful Binge follows the main characters of its original – Andrew (Eduardo Franco) and Hags (Dexter Darden) – who have just been fired from their jobs as plushy mascots after beating up the children they were supposed to entertain – totally normal stuff.

Whilst the plot focuses on two relatable Christmas themes – getting along with weird family members and trying to win their approval – it’s all done while the characters are completely off their rockers, which will leave you feeling like you are too, even if you’re only imbibing an innocent peppermint tea.

The film isn’t going to win any awards, but it’s still a good watch, especially when you find yourself with nothing else to do over your summer break.

Godmothered

This is the story of Eleanor Fay Bloomingbottom, an insufferably cheerful godmother-fairy-in-training who still believes she can help people’s wishes come true.

The godmothers who have come before her have stuck to a “formula” that people have become bored of and Eleanor learns her godmother training school may soon be shut down and they will all have to become tooth fairies.

In a moment of desperation, she sneaks into the assignments room and finds a letter from a 10-year-old girl named Mackenzie Walsh, who she decides to escape into the real world and help, to prove little girls still need fairy godmothers.

However, Eleanor soon discovers Mackenzie has aged 30 years since her letter was sent and is now a 40-year-old single mum not the least interested in magic.

Eleanor is determined to prove her worth and, with a few screwed-up spells and a new look at the godmother’s “formula” for making wishes come true, she might just do it.