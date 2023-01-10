Koala Man: Why Bluey has nothing to fear from Disney+'s drab Aussie animation

Koala Man is now available to stream on Disney+.

REVIEW: Move over Bluey, make way Blinky Bill, there’s a new Australian animated series looking to make a global impression.

However, Koala Man (now streaming on Disney+) isn’t exactly family friendly, aimed less at pre-schoolers and more at fans of shows like The Tick, Invincible, Family Guy or Bob’s Burgers.

Creator Michael Cusack’s (Yolo: Crystal Fantasy, Smiling Friends) irreverent eight-episode superhero series focuses on Kevin (Cusack), a middle-aged man who has made it his life’s mission to help the innocent, snuff out evil and clean up the streets of the small Aussie town of Dapto.

“Sometimes I think I’m the only thing standing between this town and anarchy,” he muses to himself. “Some see me as a superhero, I just consider myself a citizen who cares passionately about justice.”

However, his koala-masked alter-ego and use of eucalyptus oil to disarm ne’er-do-wells has had a somewhat mixed reaction from residents, with the local TV station going so far as suggesting he’s “a vigilante nuisance and probable maniac”.

“Maybe it’s time to take a break,” long-suffering wife Vicki (Succession’s Sarah Snook) gently suggests. “That’s exactly what the forces of evil want,” is Kevin’s defiant reply.

Inspiration for what he may be missing comes from his self-aggrandising boss – television fishing guru Big Greg (Hugh Jackman). “I realised I could do anything I wanted, as long as I had a catchy tune,” he boasts.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s obsession with finding the right ditty results in him neglecting the one thing he’s known for leading the community on – putting the bins out. That means there will be no recycling and rubbish to collect kerbside on this day, a catastrophic state of affairs that unwittingly unleashes a monster that has been hidden in the town’s rubbish dump for 200 years.

As Big Greg rather unkindly puts it, “Kevin has really cooked a chook on this one”.

Supplied In an era where there are so many flawed caped crusaders, Koala Man just doesn’t really feel like anything particularly innovative – or compelling.

Despite an impressive ensemble of celebrity voices that also includes Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto and our own Jemaine Clement and Rachel House, Koala Man offers only fitfully funny entertainment.

The first episode attempts to make witty observations about Australia’s tall poppy syndrome and penchant for all their soap stars to end up in Hollywood, but the gags are a little too obvious and mixed in with visual and aural humour that’s less King of the Hill and more Beavis and Butt-Head in style.

Supplied Hugh Jackman voices Koala Man’s larger-than-life television fishing guru Big Greg.

In the end, perhaps the biggest issue is with the eponymous crime fighter himself. In an era where there are so many flawed caped crusaders – The Boys and Peacemaker being two prime examples – Kevin, his “shattered psyche” and domestic problems just doesn’t really feel like anything particularly innovative – or compelling.

