1923 star Robert Patrick remembers when a trainload of commuters witnessed his naked Terminator 2 arrival

The new Yellowstone prequel 1923 on Prime Video takes us back to the Duttons of the early 20th century, as played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The local sheriff in Bozeman, Montana, is played by Robert Patrick, who is “embracing modern life and trying to bring law and order” to the various cattle rustlers and sheep herders who are battling the elements and each other. It’s a volatile time and, of course, the Duttons do things their own way.

“It’s a big sprawling story,” says Patrick.

The role couldn’t be more different from his appearance as the villainous White Dragon in the Neon series Peacemaker. Patrick’s resume also includes everything from The X-Files to Sons of Anarchy, to name a few.

His breakout role, of course, was the steely-eyed android assassin T-1000 in 1991′s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and when asked about a singularly cringey moment in his career, it was a scene from the film that came to mind.

“The movie was undoubtedly the single biggest moment in my career, as far as films that have stood the test of time. I think the fact that I was an unknown really helped sell that character to the world. People were willing to accept the character because they had no preconceived notion of who I was.

“I had been through intensive training three or four months prior to the start of filming when [director] James Cameron told me, ‘You’re going to have to maintain this physique that you’ve chiseled” – which was a very lean, sinewy version of a terminator with six-pack abs. I had more of a dancer’s body than anything. At the time, I could do it with ease, I just had to be really strict about what I was eating. You just have to be disciplined. I was 30 years old and in the best shape of my life. And he said, ‘You’re going to have to maintain this the whole movie. And at the end of the shoot, we’re gonna shoot your arrival scene – and I expect you to have a six-pack stomach’.

(The arrival scene consists of T-1000 creeping up on a police officer and knocking him out, taking his gun and clothing and effectively his identity.)

Studio Canal How Robert Patrick became Terminator 2's villainous T-1000.

“This was a seven-month shoot, so I had to keep up my training and my diet and everything, because when the terminators show up, they’re butt naked. So I was going to be butt naked when I shot the scene. And in my head, after all the training I had done, I thought I was the T-1000. I believed I could walk through walls and I could take anyone on. My trainer had convinced me I was a walking killing machine and I believed it.

“I had a lot of confidence in my physique, feeling very proud of my body and good about the way it looked. I’m trying to be humble here, but it was the best I ever looked in my life. When I’d walk in the makeup trailer, if Arnold Schwarzenegger was there, sometimes he would do a bodybuilder thing where he’d grab my T-shirt and lift it up to see if I had the abs or not. Checking to see if I still had the six-pack, which was funny. And I thought: Well, yeah, I still got ‘em.

“So we come to the night when we’re going to film the arrival. And it’s cold. I had a robe. And I had some weights nearby – and I was pumping up and getting all my veins going. But at a certain point, you gotta disrobe and stand in front of the cameras and be in the moment. As an actor, you gotta convince yourself that you are this machine. You let your imagination take over.

Getty Robert Patrick played the relentless T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

“Everything’s going great. We’re getting all lined up to get the shot – and we’re underneath the 6th Street bridge, down by the L.A. River. My wife was there that night to give me confidence. Here I go. We’re doing it.

“And all of a sudden there’s a Metro train – filled with commuters – that goes right by.

“As I’m standing out there buck naked.

“It was embarrassing. It’s one thing to convince yourself that you’re this machine in front of the crew and get them out of your head, but it’s another to have your privacy invaded by a train full of commuters!

“But it’s the film business, things happen. As they kind of rolled by, it was going at a very slow speed. And I remember looking over and going, ‘Oh god, unbelievable’. The timing was not so good! But I didn’t turn away. I just stood there. I stood my ground! I was not admitting to myself that my lower part of my body was not covered. I just [flipping] owned it! They didn’t know who the [hell] I was! Part of me was kind of going: I look good – so [screw] ‘em!

Getty/TNS Robert Patrick has recounted an embarrassing moment on the set of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

“But I was also like, ‘that’s really surreal that a train of commuters just crept by us and I’m standing here naked and no one’s running in with a robe for me’. They were like, ‘We’re going to wait for it to clear then we’re gonna go – you’re already out there, so you might as well do it’. I was trying to keep my world together and my head together and get through the scene as quickly as possible and do what I had to do.

“One thing I was very fortunate about: This was 1990 and there weren’t cellphones. So I didn’t have to worry about people getting a shot of me from the train.

“But it wasn’t until the film got developed that I really got embarrassed, but I don’t know that I should have been embarrassed. I don’t know how to say this... When the film got developed, James said, ‘You know, when you knelt down to pick up the gun, we didn’t realise it when we were shooting it, but your anatomy fell down below your thigh – and we have film of your parts on there.’

“I think he was telling me this because it was kind of funny. But I got embarrassed. And I was like, ‘Well, I guess that’s a good thing, James. Because it was cold that night. And you had something drop into your frame that you didn’t think you were gonna get’.

“They left it in the movie.

“And it wasn’t until James redid Terminator 2 in 3D [re-released in cinemas in 2017] that he figured out a way to hide it. He CGI’d it out. I was happy to hear about that. And I hate to be bringing attention to it, I feel silly talking about it, but it’s kind of funny now. It was 30 years ago and now I’m 64 years old, so hey.”

1923 is now available to stream on Prime Video. Terminator 2: Judgment Day is now available to stream on Neon.

