Branson: Neon's fascinating, surprisingly frank look at the polarising British billionaire

REVIEW: After a year of less-than-inspiring behaviour from billionaires, particularly those whose ambitions go beyond just this planet, a four-part docu-series on one of their number could have been an ill-conceived disaster.

However, Branson (now streaming on Neon) is actually a fascinating and surprisingly frank four-hour look at the “adventurist, iconoclast, eccentric, high-living playboy and environmentalist” Sir Richard Branson.

Recorded in the middle of 2021, days before the Virgin Galactic owner was due to become the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft, it shows the now septuagenarian in a reflective, almost melancholic mood, acutely aware of his own mortality, while also unrepentant about his past.

Through this lengthy chat at his Necker Island home, an amazing assembly of archival footage and interviews with family, friends and former colleagues, documentarian Chris Smith (Netflix’s Sr., Bad Vegan and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann) paints the portrait of a complicated businessman whose “hippyish shaggy exterior” belies “a hardass focused on the bottom line”. “The Leonardo DiCaprio of the business world,” as one commentator rather weirdly describes him as.

What’s notable is his admission that his success has come by surrounding himself with people who know more about what he is interested in than he did. This was the teenager who started a national magazine for students in the UK in the late 1960s even though he was dyslexic and who founded a successful record company – despite not listening to records.

It’s footage and stories from these early years, not the tour of his private island, nor tales of twice-weekly bike rides, that really compel. Looking not unlike a potential sibling to Mick Jagger, the young Branson exudes charisma while beaming out at us from his church crypt-base of magazine operations, while the older version tells how he quickly “learnt the art of interviewing articulate people like Jean-Paul Satre, James Baldwin and Vanessa Redgrave and simply publishing them word-for-word”.

HBO Branson offers an extensive look at Sir Richard Branson's private island - Necker Island.

Admitting that most of his business decisions have been “instinctual, rather than pre-meditated” (“I usually came up with an idea after I had been frustrated by an experience,” he says), Branson says he got into selling records in order to help pay for the magazine and then, after running into some chastening and expensive import tax issues, initially signed artists like Mike Oldfield and The Sex Pistols (who had been rejected by every other record label) that he thought offered a point of difference.

We learn how Branson’s mother Eve was most probably his entrepreneurial inspiration (she rented out every single room of their house and was always starting new businesses), his wife of 32 years Joan has been his “extraordinary Glaswegian anchor” (interestingly his first, seven-year marriage to Kristen Tomassi gets no air time) and that the success of his stable of artists like The Human League, Culture Club, Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul and Lenny Kravitz in the 1980s and ‘90s helped him to build all the amenities on his island.

Supplied Branson may not present a warts-and-all – or soup-to-nuts – look at the Virgin empire boss’ upbringing and career, but it certainly gives you a flavour of a “bizarre, incredibly full life”

Branson also details the effects of the devastating fire on the island in 2011 (when Kate Winslet helped rescue Eve) and Hurricane Irma six years later.

While perhaps there’s no doubt that Richard Branson is very much in control of the narrative here, he at least comes across as a relaxed, breezy, beardy, entertaining and avuncular host.

Supplied Looking not unlike a potential sibling to Mick Jagger, the young Richard Branson exudes charisma in archival footage of his early business career.

Branson may not present a warts-and-all – or soup-to-nuts – look at his upbringing and career, but it certainly gives you a flavour of a “bizarre, incredibly full life” led by the mantras that “the brave may not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all” and “a life is not wasted if you’ve learnt a lot – and shared it”.

Branson is now available to stream on Neon.