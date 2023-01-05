Alaska Daily: Hilary Swank shines in new Disney+ series from the director of Spotlight

REVIEW: The Oscar-winning director and co-writer of Spotlight has returned to the newsroom – and he’s bought a two-time Academy Award-winning actor with him.

Like that true-life tale focused on The Boston Globe’s uncovering of a massive scandal involving the Catholic Church’s cover-up of child molestation, Tom McCarthy’s Alaska Daily (now streaming on Disney+) is a testament to the power of investigative journalism and the importance of a newspaper in keeping a community informed and its leaders’ accountable.

When we first meet Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), she’s in the final throes of readying a five-month-long expose on General Raymond Green for publication. The evidence she’s uncovered suggests that he has used power and influence to sell guns to bad people who have used them to kill innocents.

But while the story has already been approved by legal, there’s a certain amount of tension and trepidation in the air at The Vanguard’s New York offices, especially since all the allegations have come from a single source. Eileen though is confident in her story and rails against anyone daring to suggest she should hold off.

However, despite it making the expected splash, it isn’t long before the General’s team not only go after Eileen’s source, but the journalist’s own reputation. Nervous at the increasing pressure, her editor cancels Eileen’s planned current affairs show appearances and essentially walks the story back. A Daily Beast article builds a narrative around her enmity towards her colleagues, in particular other women, and – within days – Eileen’s career has effectively been cancelled.

Four months on and Eileen he barely left her apartment. Now attempting to turn her story into a book, she’s surprised when a man she hasn’t seen for 17 years comes calling.

Former colleague Stanley Cornik (Jeff Perry) wants to offer her a chance to get back in the game. A one-year, general reporting contract at his newspaper. He knows she’s not the “two-bit-hack blinded by her own ambition” she has been portrayed as, or even “a woman who spent her whole career battling bully boy misogynists only to get cancelled for being one herself”, but simply one of the best journalists he’s ever encountered.

Despite his best flattery though, persuading her to drop everything to move to Anchorage, Alaska isn’t exactly an easy sell. “I paid my dues. It’s the minor leagues,” she says dismissively. “I’m going to finish my book – and I’m out.”

Stanley though has an ace up his sleeve. An unsolved mystery that surrounds the death of an indigenous woman that that community believe is part of a string of unexplained disappearances and demises of young women from similar backgrounds. “We do good work, but we’re missing too much,” Stanley pleads, “You break big stories Eileen. You do that for us, we stay relevant, we stay alive.”

Supplied Hilary Swank has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Alaska Daily.

Although that’s eventually enough to get her on a plane, adjusting to her new surroundings won’t be easy. The Daily Alaskan has minimal resources, a strained relationship with both local police and the indigenous community and its office is situated in a strip mall that’s also home to a Chinese restaurant, travel agency, massage parlour and an insurance company.

If that wasn’t testing enough, rivals The Anchorage Eagle are quick to stick the boot in, claiming The Alaskan is “abandoning any pretence of professionalism and fairness” by hiring Eileen as a staff writer.

A kind of a cross between Sharp Objects and Northern Exposure, Alaska Daily benefits greatly from McCarthy’s (whose CV also includes critically acclaimed movies like The Station Agent, The Visitor and Win Win) ability to create colourful characters and give them something meaningful to say. He also does an effective job in bringing to life the trials and tribulations of a smaller city newspaper (Anchorage’s population falls somewhere between Wellington’s and Christchurch’s), with some of the technology and challenges eerily familiar to those of us in the industry here.

Supplied Hilary Swank’s Eileen Fitzgerald is a complex, prickly and determined protagonist, one whose foibles, quirks and prejudices make her reason enough to become hooked on Alaska Daily – just to see what she’s going to do (or who she is going to annoy) next.

However, aided by McCarthy’s solid work calling the shots and writing the scripts – and a terrific ensemble of mainly younger supporting players – this is very much Swank’s chance to shine once more. Something of a frustrating figure in the past, given the somewhat variable quality of her project choices (as well as her award-winning turns in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, she’s also starred in dreadful disasters like The Reaping and The Core), here she reminds us of just what a compelling actor she can be.

Eileen is a complex, prickly and determined protagonist, one whose foibles, quirks and prejudices make her reason enough to become hooked on Alaska Daily – just to see what she’s going to do (or who she is going to annoy) next.

Alaska Daily is now streaming on Disney+.