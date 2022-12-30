Bodies Bodies Bodies: One of 2022's freshest horrors is also one of the funniest

Bodies Bodies Bodies is now available to rent from Neon, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, AroVision and Academy OnDemand.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (R16, 94mins) Directed by Halina Reijn ****½

It’s the Gen Z answer to Glass Onion.

A pitch black horror comedy focused on a group of friends whose weekend away goes horribly awry when not only a storm descends on their location, but their favourite “party murder” game gets out of control.

It’s also another celebration and acerbic pastiche of modern-day language, highlighting the mis-use and jargonisation of certain words, especially when brought of social media and into the real world.

Like Rian Johnson, Dutch director Halina Reijn has brought together a magnificent ensemble for her taut, single-location chamber piece which unfolds amidst an opulent backdrop. But rather than veteran character actors, these are young women who have been the breakout stars of some of the hippest flicks (and TV shows) of the past few years.

There’s The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg, Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova, Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott, Industry’s Myha'la Herrold and Generation’s Chase Sui Wonders. All are given their opportunity to shine and each have enough skill and nous to play things both as a straight horror and find the comedic moments within the truly nightmarish aspect of their increasingly fraught scenario – that the wi-fi is down.

Supplied Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott are part of the terrific ensemble showcased in Bodies Bodies Bodies.

With Bee (Bakalova) having only been seeing Sophie (Stenberg) for a few weeks, she’s understandably nervous about meeting her new partner’s “gang” for the first time.

“They're not as nihilistic as they look on the internet.” Sophie assures her. “That's just what they want you to think.”

However, the initial welcome at David’s (Pete Davidson) father’s mansion isn’t exactly cordial. Seemingly nobody expected Sophie to attend this “Hurricane party” and Bee’s zucchini bread-offering doesn’t really go down a storm with the mercurial Jordan (Herrold), David’s actress girlfriend Emma (Wonders) or podcaster Alice (Sennott).

Supplied There are red herrings galore in Bodies Bodies Bodies, but also fabulous misdirections and the terrific use of cellphones, torches and glow sticks as limited sources of illumination.

As all three push Sophie’s buttons, their teasing and revelations about her troubled past begin to increasingly unnerve Bee. Then there’s Alice’s creepy much older boyfriend Greg (Lee Pace) and the news that one guest – Max (Conner O’Malley) – left in a huff after an altercation with David.

But between drinking, drugs and a spot of dancing, it isn’t long before tensions seemingly subside, inhibitions lower and a suggestion is made to play Bodies Bodies Bodies. Protests that “someone always ends up crying” and “the game gets very ugly and people start fighting” are dismissed with a nonchalant “that’s what makes it fun”. The light go off, the murderer does their thing and Greg is the one lying motionless. It’s quickly clear though that some of the motives and grudges being established aren’t necessarily to do with the game.

Supplied Thanks to fabulous performances from the likes of Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, one of the smartest, freshest horrors of the year, is also – somewhat surprisingly – the funniest.

As events spiral out of control – aided greatly by the hurricane taking out the power – we viewers are quite brilliantly drawn in to not only the Scream-esque “who-is-a-murderer” mystery, but also the group’s wild theories as to why each of them could have been responsible. There are red herrings galore, but also fabulous misdirections and the terrific use of cellphones, torches and glow sticks as limited sources of illumination.

Tonally, Bodies Bodies Bodies is arguably all over the place, but that’s also part of its appeal, as it builds to a jaw-dropping finale. It feels like a cross between Euphoria and Heathers, by way of Springs Breakers and Mean Girls, backed by a killer soundtrack that includes Charli XCX, Azealia Banks and Princess Nokia.

One of the smartest, freshest horrors of the year, is also – somewhat surprisingly – the funniest.

