Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Season 12 of Call the Midwife debuts on TVNZ 1 on Saturday, January 14.

Call the Midwife (8.40pm, Saturdays from January 14, TVNZ 1)

As the 12th season of this beloved BBC period drama begins, things are set to be as busy as ever in Poplar, as the midwives take care of a flurry of new arrivals.

Change is also in the air, as the 1970s approach and women’s rights become an increasingly pertinent topic.

The new season will also chronicle medical advancements of the time and feature a ventouse birth for the first time, while the latest addition to Nonnatus House – Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) – promises to “ruffle a few feathers”.

Supplied Helen George, Linda Bassett and Megan Cusack are all back for another season of Call the Midwife.

Supplied Aaron Paul stars opposite Karen Gillan in Dual.

Dual (8.30pm, Wednesday, January 11, Sky Movie Premiere)

New Zealand-born, former Hawaii Five-0 actor Beulah Koale joins Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and Doctor Who companion-turned-Jumanji and Marvel star Karen Gillan for this dark, off-kilter 2021 tale about a young woman dying of a rare and incurable disease, who is offered the chance to be cloned.

From Riley Stearns, the writer-director of 2019’s cult hit The Art of Self Defence.

“It’s a strange and memorable film with a unique voice and a unique perspective, and that alone makes it worth seeking out,” wrote Polygon’s Tasha Robinson.

Pelosi in the House (9.30pm, Wednesday, January 11, SoHo)

Nancy Pelosi’s filmmaker daughter Alexandra has been following her through the halls of Capitol Hill with her camera rolling for the past 30 years.

As the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives’ second-term comes to an end – and retirement looms – this offers both a fitting intimate, longitudinal portrait of her life and career, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how US democracy works.

“A one-of-a-kind document of one of the most important women in American history,” wrote San Francisco Chronicle’s Mick LaSalle.

Supplied Riley Keough and Taylour Paige face off in Zola.

Zola (8.30pm, Saturday, January 14, Rialto)

“You wanna hear a story about how me and this b.... here fell out? It's kinda long, but it's full of suspense." Zola (Taylour Paige) is at least half-right. Her tale of a nightmarish late October 2015 weekend trip to Tampa with new bestie Stefani (Riley Keough) is certainly tension-filled, however, the 86 minutes truly fly by.

Inspired by the real Aziah "Zola" King's infamous 148-tweet account of alleged prostitution, murder and attempted suicide and Rolling Stone writer David Kushner's subsequent investigation into its veracity, Janicza Bravo’s 2021 drama is a wild ride that's not for the faint-hearted – or easily-offended.

American Animals (8.30pm, Sunday, January 15, Whakaata Māori)

Despite its initial claims that it is "not based on a true story", Bart Layton’s brilliant 2018 movie both recounts and dramatises a group of young men's attempt to liberate a collection of rare books from Kentucky's Transylvania University in 2004.

As the real-life Spencer Reinhard and Warren Lipka (played in the recreations by Barry Keoghan and Evan Peters) later reflect in the movie, it was a decision they would come to rue.

Their regrets, recriminations and conflicting accounts are what makes Animals such a compelling watch. It's fascinating to see them look back, while the action plays out in a manner of a typical Hollywood heist movie (albeit one populated by the very antithesis of a Danny Ocean-esque crew).

Supplied Max Theriot plays a young convict looking for redemption and a shorter prison sentence in Fire Country.

Fire Country (8.30pm, Monday, January 16, TVNZ 2)

Seal Team and Bates Motel’s Max Theriot stars in this 10-part US drama about a young convict looking for redemption and a shorter prison sentence.

Joining an unconventional prison release firefighting programme in Northern California, Bode Donovan and other inmates work alongside full-time flame-extinguishers to put out massive blazes and unpredictable wildfires. However, when he’s assigned to his rural hometown, where he could once do no wrong, you just know tensions are going to flare and sparks are going to fly.

Out of Sight (9pm, Monday, January 16, Prime)

Some would say neither George Clooney or Jennifer Lopez have ever been better than in Steven Soderbergh’s magnificent 1998 crime-comedy.

While the terrific ensemble in this Elmore Leonard adaptation also includes Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames and Albert Brooks, it’s the chemistry (and heat) generated between Clooney’s bank robber Jack Foley and Lopez’s US Marshal Karen Sisco that really compels.