Barbie, Indiana Jones 5, Cocaine Bear among the 33 most anticipated movies of 2023

This Barbie trailer is a masterpiece that confirms the belief that Greta Gerwig's film is going to be one of the must-see movies of 2023.

After three years of pandemic-blighted production and schedules, 2023 is shaping up as a blockbuster year for movie lovers.

All the major studios are back firing on all cylinders, with sequels to Creed, Scream, The Flash, Transformers, Evil Dead, Insidious, The Meg, The Equalizer and Trolls among those scheduled to drop during the next 12 months.

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 33 movies we believe offer something for everyone and reasons to ensure you’ll be a regular visitor at your local cinema this year. (All dates are subject to change, because, well, Hollywood!)

Supplied The Son, Barbie and Tar are among the most anticipated movies heading our way this year.

Babylon (January 19)

Damian Chazelle returns to La La Land for this 1920s-set tale about a group of characters trying to survive and thrive during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart feature among the star-studded cast.

Tar (January 26)

Cate Blanchett has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in this drama, which follows the life and downfall of a composer-conductor named Lydia Tar. It also marks the return of writer-director Todd Field for his first film since 2006’s Little Children.

The Whale (February 2)

Former The Mummy star Brendan Fraser returns to the spotlight with this drama about a reclusive English professor struggling with self-acceptance and personal relationships. Mother! director Darren Aronofsky is the one calling the shots for Samuel D Hunter’s adaptation of his own 2012 play.

Supplied Salma Hayek joins Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (February 9)

Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Steven Soderbergh also returns for this third instalment, while Salma Hayek has a key role.

The Son (February 9)

Like his last film The Father, Florian Zeller’s latest work has already been described as “bold, incisive and harrowing”. Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby are the couple facing a crisis when the former’s teenage son from a previous relationship comes to live with them. Suffering from severe depression, it’s an extra strain on a household who have just experienced the joy of a much smaller new addition. An adaptation of Zeller’s internationally acclaimed 2019 play.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? (February 16)

Lily James, Shazad Latif, Asim Chaudhry and Emma Thompson are part of the ensemble assembled for this London and Lahore-set cross-cultural romcom. Elizabeth’s Shekhar Kapur directs.

Supplied Directed by Sarah Polley, Women Talking has already earned plenty of awards-season buzz.

Women Talking (February 16)

Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, this drama focuses on a group of women in an isolated religious community who have gathered together to make a decision that will affect all their lives. The wondrous cast includes Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16)

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s characters accidentally opening access to the Quantum Realm. Newcomers include Bill Murray, while the trailer has also promised the return of Loki’s Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is set to be a major player in movies to come.

Cocaine Bear (February 23)

Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Alden Ehrenreich and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in this comedy thriller based on the bizarre true-life 1985 story about an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine. It also features one of the final performances by Ray Liotta.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute Starring Billy Nighy, Living is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s much-loved 1952 movie Ikiru (To Live).

Living (March 2)

Bill Nighy is at his stunning, tightly-wound best in this poignant and powerful English-language “reimagining” of Akira Kurosawa’s much-loved 1952 movie Ikiru (To Live). He plays a respected, no-nonsense civil servant who is forced to re-evaluate his priorities when faced with a personal crisis.

Empire of Light (March 2)

As the title suggests, 1917 and Revolutionary Road director Sam Mendes’ latest 1980s-set work revolves around an English movie theatre called the Empire. When new black employee Stephen (Michael Ward) arrives, he instantly bonds with the long-serving and exploited Hilary (Olivia Colman). However, the pair’s future is still heavily influenced by difficult pasts.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 16)

Zachary Levi returns as Billy Batson for this DC Extended Universe sequel, which sees him and his superpowered foster siblings up against the Daughters of Atlas. The latter are played by Lucy Liu, West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren.

Supplied Keanu Reeves returns as the eponymous John Wick for a fourth time.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 23)

Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard join the action for this latest instalment of the action franchise. This time around, Keanu Reeves’ eponymous professional hitman believes he has found a way to defeat the High Table, but, to do so, he’ll have to face a powerful new enemy.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (April 30)

Attempting to cash in on the renewed interest in the dice-based role-playing game, this big-budget action-adventure stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. The plot apparently revolves around an epic quest that goes spectacularly awry.

Chevalier (April 6)

Lavish biopic of 18th century composer Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an African slave and French plantation owner, who became a French high society sensation. The impressive ensemble includes Kelvin Harrison Jr, Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton and New Zealand’s own Marton Csokas.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES Renfield is scheduled for release in New Zealand cinemas on April 13.

Renfield (April 13)

Nicolas Cage is Dracula and Nicholas Hoult his eponymous manservant in this horror-comedy directed by The Lego Batman Movie’s Christopher McKay. The story revolves around Renfield questioning his life choices when he falls in love with New Orleans traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 4)

Still reeling from the loss of his beloved Gamora, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill has to rally his shipmates for a new mission, which requires them to not only defend the universe, but protect one of their own. Elizabeth Debicki and Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova are among the newbies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fast and the Furious 10 (May 18)

Transporter franchise director Louis Leterrier takes over the wheel from Justin Lin for this latest instalment of the long-running action franchise. Billed as the fourth-most expensive movie ever, the shoot has apparently taken in London, Rome, Turin, Lisbon and Los Angeles.

Supplied Halle Bailey is The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid (May 25)

The latest beloved Disney animated-musical to get the live-action treatment is perhaps the most radical. African American singer and Grown-ish star Halle Bailey plays Ariel, while Javier Bardem is her father King Triton and Melissa McCarthy essays wicked sea-witch Ursula.

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 1)

Miles Morales returns for an all-new animated adventure, which sees him team up with Gwen Stacey and a new team of Spider-People for a multiverse-spanning battle against a powerful villain. Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae are among the featured vocal artists.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 29)

Harrison Ford’s “man with the hat” is back for one last hurrah, this time without Steven Spielberg directing. Joining the now 80-year-old Ford for this adventure are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.

Supplied Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 13)

Five years after the partly New Zealand-shot Fallout became a worldwide hit, Tom Cruise finally returns as Ethan Hunt for this seventh action-adventure. As the title suggests, it’s a multi-parter, with the second-half due in June 2024. New to the franchise are Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Cary Elwes.

Barbie (July 20)

Little Women’s Greta Gerwig co-wrote and directed this live-action romcom inspired by the iconic all-American doll. Margot Robbie plays the eponymous Barbie, while Ryan Gosling is her beloved Ken. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Emma Mackey.

Oppenheimer (July 20)

Christopher Nolan’s latest project is a biopic of American theoretical physicist and “father of the atomic bomb” Robert J Oppenheimer. Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy takes on the title role, while Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek also have prominent roles.

Supplied Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan makes the leap from the small screen to the silver screen in The Marvels.

The Marvels (July 27)

Arguably the first proper crossover between the Marvel television series and the big-screen adventures, this sees Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers forced to team up with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

A Haunting in Venice (September 14)

Kenneth Branagh returns for a third outing as Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Based on the 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, it sees the now retired sleuth forced to solve a murder at a seance. The potential suspects include Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Yeoh.

Next Goal Wins (September 21)

Taika Waititi’s latest cinematic project is a dramatisation of a 2014 documentary of the same name about the American Samoa soccer team’s attempts to qualify for that year’s World Cup in Brazil. The disgraced Armie Hammer had to be replaced by Will Arnett, but the cast also includes Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Rhys Darby, Rachel House and Oscar Kightley.

Supplied Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Arteides in Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two (November 2)

Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux join the action for the second-half of Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult 1965 sci-fi novel. Now united with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, Paul Arteides (Timothee Chalamet) seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (November 23)

Hollywood goes back to Panem for this adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ 2020 prequel to the beloved literary series. The all-new cast includes Rachel Zegler, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis.

Wish (November 23)

Disney’s 62nd animated feature focuses on the Kingdom of Rosas’ Princess Asha (West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose) and her goat Valentino (Resident Alien’s Alan Tudyk) as they meet a literal star while attempting to help save her people. Coinciding with Disney’s centenary, it will apparently feature Easter Eggs from the company’s previous movies.

Supplied Disney’s 62nd animated feature Wish focuses on the Kingdom of Rosas’ Princess Asha and her goat Valentino.

Wonka (December 14)

Timothee Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in portraying Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolate factory owner in this prequel, which promises to reveal how he met the Oompa Loompas. Paddington director Paul King is the man calling the shots.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Boxing Day)

Five years after dominating the festive box-office Jason Momoa’s deep-sea dweller is back. When an ancient power is unleashed, he must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to not only protect Atlantis – but also the world – from irreversible devastation. Ben Affleck’s Batman is also expected to feature prominently.

One Life (Boxing Day)

Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, Jonathan Pryce and Helena Bonham Carter join forces for this biopic of British stockbroker humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of children from the Nazis on the eve of World War II. Because of his actions, he has been described as the UK’s answer to Oskar Schindler.