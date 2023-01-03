From an inspirational teacher to an underdog boxer, the actor has delivered some amazing turns during her 30-year film and TV career.

She’s the Beverly Hills 90210 star who became a double Oscar-winner.

The actor who has been unafraid to mix genre fare with more prestige drama. The now 48-year-old who is finding a new lease of life back on television.

To celebrate her Golden Globe-nominated turn in Alaska Daily (which begins streaming on Disney+ on January 4), Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of six superb Hilary Swank performances – and where you can watch them right now.

Supplied Hilary Swank won Academy Awards for her performances in Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry.

READ MORE:

* Hilary Swank shares Christmas update on 'miracle' pregnancy

* Hilary Swank mourns death of her father Stephen with moving tribute

* Hilary Swank on the challenge of faking zero gravity for Netflix's Away



Getty Hilary Swank starred opposite Chloe Sevigny in Boys Don't Cry.

Boys Don’t Cry (1999, Disney+)

Swank took home her first Oscar for a stunning turn as Brandon Teena, a rural Nebraskan native attempting to navigate love, life and the perils of being transgender in that community during the late 20th Century.

The actor was paid just US$3000 for the role, which she spent a month living as a man in preparation for.

“Driven by performances of such luminous humanity that they break your heart,” wrote Washington Post’s Stephen Hunter of the brilliance of both Swank and co-star Chloe Sevigny.

Supplied Hilary Swank plays Betty Anne Waters in Conviction.

Conviction (2010, Disney+)

In a rare foray behind the camera, actor Tony Goldwyn directs this compelling real-life courtroom drama which focuses in on Swank’s Betty Anne Waters.

When her older brother Kenny (Sam Rockwell) is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in 1983, she vows to get the decision overturned.

“Swank's strength as an actress is in the integrity she gives working-class characters,” wrote New York Daily News’ Joe Neumeier.

Supplied Backed by a stirring, toe-tapping soundtrack, Freedom Writers delivered an injection of fresh ideas into a stale genre.

Goodbye Mr Chips, Dead Poets Society, To Sir With Love, Stand and Deliver. The inspirational-educator movie was nothing new by the time Richard LaGravenese’s early ‘90s-set biopic of Los Angeles’ Woodrow Wilson High School rookie English teacher Erin Gruwell came along.

However, Swank mixes easy charm with cool calculation and determination, as her character tries to stay true to her beliefs, regardless of the personal and professional cost. It is a heart-rending performance.

Supplied Hilary Swank gets up close and personal with a Rose Byrne-voiced robot in I Am Mother.

I Am Mother (2019, Netflix)

Swank stars opposite young Danish actor Clare Rugaard in this sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl who has been raised by a robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) designed to repopulate Earth. However, their bond is tested when Swank’s stranger arrives with alarming news.

“Swank is so compelling the moment she shows up onscreen you begin to think the movie might begin to surprise you,” wrote The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood.

Supplied Hilary Swank’s Special Agent Sarah Grayson was a real scene-stealer in Logan Lucky.

Filled with colourful characters, crazy situations, clever camera shots and choice soundtrack cuts, Steven Soderbergh’s comeback vehicle – after a four-year “retirement” – was a magnificent heist movie boosted by a beautifully layered plot that features more twists and turns than a Nascar race.

Amongst a fabulous ensemble that includes Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes and Katherine Waterston, Swank delivers a terrific late cameo which was one of the scene-stealing performances of that year.

Supplied Clint Eastwood directed Hilary Swank to an Academy Award in Million Dollar Baby.

Million Dollar Baby (2004, Netflix)

Despite being in a leading role, director Clint Eastwood actually takes a back seat to the superb combination of Morgan Freeman and Swank in this Oscar-winning boxing drama.

Packing a powerful emotional punch, it also produced one of the twists of that decade, which left many audience members in shock.

“She is an extraordinary bundle of ferocity and ice,” The Times’ James Christopher wrote of Swank’s Academy Award-winning performance.