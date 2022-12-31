New Year's Eve: It's the real reason why people should loathe Love Actually

New Year's Eve will air on TVNZ 2 tonight (December 31) at 8.30pm. It is also available to stream on Netflix.

New Year’s Eve (M, 117mins) Directed by Garry Marshall *

Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Robert De Niro, Josh Duhamel, Zac Efron, Héctor Elizondo, Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Seth Meyers, Lea Michele, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Til Schweiger, Jake T. Austin, Hilary Swank and Sofía Vergara.

Yes, this 2011 tale might boast one of the most star-studded ensembles in a 21st Century Hollywood movie, but it saddles them with one of the most ploddingly predictable and thuddingly awful scripts in rom-com history.

The middle muddle of a trilogy of similarly themed movies (the others were 2010’s Valentine’s Day and 2016’s Mother’s Day) by the director who gave the world Happy Days, Mork and Mindy and Pretty Woman, this is the real reason why people turned on Love Actually – because its success helped spawn all-shiny-style-and-zero-substance, ill-conceived knock-offs like this.

Clearly Marshall and company never saw Friends With Benefits during production. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have fallen into the rom-com clichés so ruthlessly parodied in Will Gluck’s film.

This is the star-studded, big budget, portmanteau edition of I Love You, I Love New York, complete with horse-drawn carriage.

Following in virtually the same footsteps as the earlier Hallmark holiday rom-com Valentine’s Day, this is a joyless overstuffed confection that seems designed more to maximise product placement (right down to the next blockbuster Warner Bros. were working on) and showcase the Big Apple’s sights and sounds – than to entertain.

Supplied Zac Efron and Michelle Pfeiffer are just two of the galaxy of Hollywood TV and film stars who feature in New Year’s Day.

Bizarrely sober given its “big night” setting, its lengthy running time means most audience members will require a stiff drink to recover afterwards.

However, they’re more likely to go into a coma from the excess s saccharine on display, as director Marshall coats everything in a sickly sweet sheen.

Supplied What other movie has teamed Jon Bon Jovi and Lea Michele? And then essentially wasted them?

While Heigl and Parker look right at home in this fluff, the sight of former Oscar winners Berry and Swank bravely trying to add gravitas and glamour to proceedings just looks unnatural, while De Niro’s performance made it look as if his career – and not just his character – was on its last legs.

