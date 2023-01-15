I Am: Britain's brilliant showcase for its finest female acting talent is finally back

REVIEW: Back in 2017, British writer-director Dominic Savage combined with Gemma Arterton and Dominic Cooper for a feature film that was both an excoriating look at modern-day parenting and partnerships – and the lies people tell one another.

The Escape didn’t set the awards-season (or the box-office) alight, but it delivered a powerful, thought-provoking, emotional-wallop of a tale that will stay with you for days. It also provided Savage (then best-known for portmanteau dramas like The Secrets and True Love) with the inspiration and template for an anthology series featuring some of Britain’s finest female actors.

Boasting the same extensive improvisation and collaboration, I Am’s initial 2019 run featured three almost documentary style portraits of Kirsty (Samantha Morton), Nicola (Vicki McClure) and Hannah (Gemma Chan).

Now, almost a year-and-a-half after their UK debuts, and hot on the heels of the British bow of the Kate Winslet-starring first installment of the third season, I Am’s second trilogy has finally made it to our shores (each episode available to stream on Sky Go after it makes its debut on Sky TV’s Rialto Channel on Sunday nights at 8.30pm).

Tonight’s opening episode is perhaps the most harrowing. Featuring the always intense Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack), I Am: Victoria looks at the unravelling of one woman’s life and mental health over the course of a single weekend.

When we first meet the mother-of-two, she’s up exercising and excited about the day ahead. While her husband Christian (Ashley Walters) encourages her to take a day off, she’s determined to keep on top of the burgeoning enquiries for her latest property development.

“There are people working on a Saturday – they need answers,” she reasons. But, a little while later, when his attempts to get her attention fail to remove her eye-lock from her computer screen, Christian’s frustrations boil over.

“I wish you were as passionate about me as you are about your work,” he laments. It’s a throwaway “observation” she takes him to task for.

Supplied Suranne Jones delivers a devastating performance in I Am: Victoria.

Then, it’s her turn to get exasperated when she discovers the girls haven’t bothered to get changed to go shopping with her.

And, just when Victoria thinks her day couldn’t get any worse, up pops her feckless sister Deborah (Alice Feetham), desperate to borrow more money because she’s missed two weeks rent and had a car accident. With the request three times the size of the amount Victoria initially offers, she baulks, much to Deborah’s chagrin, an exchange that rapidly descends into a full-blown row Christian is not happy is taking place within earshot of their kids.

A sleepless night for Victoria follows, while Christian worries that perhaps Deborah is right and his wife really does need professional help. But before he can contemplate that further, the following morning, Victoria is busy in the kitchen preparing the smoked salmon blini and Thai green curry with prawns for a small dinner party that evening.

However, although she initially seems happy enough, a couple of comments concern him. Asking him not to drink too much, she also requests they wrap things up by 11.30pm at the latest and, after he somewhat flippantly agrees to warn their guests about the latter, she pleads, “can’t we just act like we like each other tonight?“

Supplied Letitia Wright and Lesley Manville also feature in the second season of I Am.

What follows is a masterclass from Jones and one of the most excruciatingly heartrending scenes you’re likely to see on your TV screen all year. It truly is disturbing watching Victoria undermine herself and break down in front of our eyes. It’s actually an earlier moment though that will sear into your memory - desperate to relieve some of her pent-up frustrations, Victoria silent screams into a milk carton before biting down on it. It’s an image not easily forgotten.

With the second and third stories featuring Letitia Wright’s (Black Panther) Danielle looking for love and Lesley Manville’s (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris) sexagenarian reassessing what she wants from life, I Am offers the kind of Sunday night appointment viewing thought lost some time ago. Embrace it while you can.

Season 2 of I Am makes it New Zealand debut on Sky TV’s Rialto Channel tonight, Sunday, January 15, at 8.30pm. Episodes will also be available to stream on Sky Go.