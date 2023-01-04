True Lies: James Cameron's controversial 1994 action movie finally finds a home on Disney+

True Lies (M, 141mins) Directed by James Cameron ***½

Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) leads a double life.

His wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Dana (Eliza Dusku) believe he is a boring computer salesman who regularly has to go out of town for conferences. The truth is though, “Harry Renquist” is actually a spy for a secret government agency.

However, those two existences collide when Harry discovers his wife may be having an affair with – ironically – someone pretending to be a spy (when he’s in fact a used car salesman).

Unable to prevent his jealousy getting the better of him, Harry’s subsequent actions leads to his family falling into the clutches of an Islamic terrorist group – Crimson Jihad – and their fanatical leader Azizi (Art Malik).

Having protected those nearest and dearest to him from harm by lying to them for the past 15 years, now Harry must tell the truth – or risk losing them ever.

Long before James Cameron discovered the dramatic potential of doomed shipboard romances and the moon of Pandora, he was best known for his ability to craft crowd-pleasing cinematic thrill-rides – like Aliens and Terminator 2 – that featured scenes filled with suspense, as well as plenty of pyrotechnics and bullets galore.

This 1994 blockbuster was his version of a James Bond movie, at a time when 007 was flailing (1989’s lamentable Licence to Kill had all but killed the franchise).

Supplied Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis played husband and wife in True Lies.

But Cameron also knew how to set his action movies apart from what was a crowded marketplace in the early to mid-90s. What other flick from that era features Arnie cracking one-liners, a homage to Sergei Eisenstein’s Battleship Potemkin and Curtis performing a very sultry striptease?

The latter is one of two very troubling aspects of the movie (especially viewed through a modern, more enlightened lens) – the other being its depiction of Aziz and other Iranian factional radical “bad guys”. They take hostages, make demands and blow things up, but we never find out at any age stage what they really want and are portrayed as less-than-competent (it’s not hard to work out why they attracted many complaints at the time of the film’s release).

That said though, they did highlight some of the problems of being a terrorist in the ‘90s. In the middle of his vital demands speech, Aziz’s camcorder batteries run out, while, just like the real-life General Aidid, CNN are the ones to reveal just where they are hiding out.

Supplied Before Titanic and Avatar, James Cameron was the director of the 1994 action blockbuster True Lies.

Of course, as is the way in Hollywood, True Lies was not an original thought (although the inspiration is a little more direct than the Avatar franchise’s alleged The Smurfs-meets-Ferngully). This was based on the 1991 French film La Totale (where the hero worked for a phone company), although it arguably also bears a lot of similarities to ‘60s TV show The Man From Uncle.

Along with the same year’s Junior, this was also perhaps Schwarzenegger’s last great role. Sure his character is less-than-heroic, especially towards his wife, but that actually makes him more interesting than the one-dimensional, seemingly bulletproof characters he would gravitate towards during the rest of the decade – and beyond

Supplied Arnold Schwarzengger played Harry Tasker (aka Harry Renquist) in True Lies.

And besides, like Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley and Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, Curtis’ Helen Tasker becomes empowered from within and ends up giving as good as she gets. By the end, she is just as capable of mass destruction as her husband.

Emulating what he is currently doing almost three decades on, in True Lies, Cameron commandeered a crazy budget (it was the apparently the first movie to cost more than US$100m to make), but delivered audiences a spectacle that, while narratively flawed, certainly gave audiences plenty of bang for their buck.

True Lies is now available to stream on Disney+.