The seven top 2023 Golden Globe-nominated movies (and where you can watch them)

From Baz's Elvis biopic to Steven's childhood and Guillermo's Pinocchio, these are the flicks the Hollywood Foreign Press have deemed to be their favourites from the past year.

After last year’s private ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) are hoping that this week’s 80th edition of the Golden Globes will make more of a splash.

Traditionally the start of the annual awards season that culminates in the Oscars, the Globes celebrate both film and television from the past year.

Known for their somewhat “quirky” and controversial decisions (remember the forgettable Johnny Depp-Angelina Jolie caper The Tourist debacle in 2011? Or the time Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama The Martian picked up the award for Best Musical or Comedy?), the HFPA has attempted to address concerns about diversity and bias – which saw it temporarily shunned by some of Tinseltown’s leading lights and tastemakers – by doubling the size of its membership.

Supplied The Banshees and Inisherin and The Fabelmans are among the top-nominated movies at this year’s Golden Globes.

That’s seen the ceremony be picked up again for live broadcast by NBC in the US, although no Kiwi network or streaming service has put their hand up here.

Still, in order to prepare you for the conversations and debates that will inevitably follow Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony (our time), Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the seven most-nominated films – and where (and when) you can check them out in New Zealand.

Supplied Both Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell have nominated for their performances in The Banshees of Inisherin.

What it’s about: Writer-director Martin McDonagh reunites his In Bruges stars Farrell and Gleeson for a blackly comedic tale of friendship gone awry that threatens to cast a pall over a whole village. When Farrell’s Padraic is rebuffed by his old pal Colm (Gleeson) for their daily drink, the resulting fallout escalates beyond what either of them could have imagined.

What it has been nominated for: Best Director (McDonagh), Best Screenplay (McDonagh), Best Musical or Comedy, Actor Supporting Role (Barry Keoghan, Gleeson), Actress Supporting Role (Kerry Condon), Best Original Score (Carter Burwell), Best Actor Musical or Comedy (Farrell).

What we thought of it: “Shocking, heartrending, but also guaranteed to make you laugh out loud, Banshees is a thought-provoking and potentially unnerving meditation on male friendship, self-reflection and the consequences of being a stubborn ass.” (****, James Croot)

Allyson Riggs/AP Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan teamed up for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

What it’s about: Michelle Yeoh stars in this action adventure-comedy about an ageing Chinese immigrant who finds herself having to explore multiple universes in order to save our own reality.

What it has been nominated for: Best Director (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert), Best Screenplay (Kwan, Scheinert), Best Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Actress Musical or Comedy (Yeoh).

What we thought of it: “Reminded me of everything from The Matrix to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to The Galaxy, but with hot-dogs for hands, philosophising rocks and the sweetest mother-daughter reconciliation yarn in a decade.” (****½, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Diego Calva and Brad Pitt joined forces for Babylon.

Babylon (Coming to Cinemas January 19)

What it’s about: Damien Chazelle returns to La La Land for this star-studded, 1920s-set tale which traces the rise and fall of multiple characters in Hollywood during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity.

What it has been nominated for: Best Musical or Comedy, Best Actor Musical or Comedy (Diego Calva), Best Actress Musical or Comedy (Margot Robbie), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Score (Justin Hurwitz).

What others have thought of it: “At its best, Chazelle's film is a cinematic marvel, evidence enough that movies are magical,” wrote BBC.com’s Caryn James.

Supplied Michelle Williams is up for Best Actress Drama for her turn in The Fabelmans.

What it’s about: Inspired by master director Steven Spielberg’s own childhood in Arizona, this mid-20th Century drama follows young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) as he makes films with his friends and navigates a sometimes tempestuous home life.

What it has been nominated for: Best Drama, Best Director (Spielberg), Best Actress Drama (Michelle Williams), Best Screenplay (Spielberg, Tony Kushner), Best Original Score (John Williams).

What we thought of it: “A deserved winner of the prestigious People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, The Fabelmans is a close encounter with Spielberg that will have you hooked from the opening frames.” (****½, James Croot)

Supplied Austin Butler is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

What it’s about: Having previously tackled Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald and the history of his own homeland, Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann now takes on “the King” in this biopic of the legendary rock and roll star.

What it has been nominated for: Best Drama, Best Director (Luhrmann), Best Actor Drama (Austin Butler).

What we thought of it: “Elvis is a flashy sideshow attraction, maybe even a theme-park ride, based on the life of an unrepeatable figure. But it is not a credible biopic. (***½, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio shifts the action of the classic tale to Fascist Italy.

What it’s about: Loosely based on Carlo Collodi’s classic 1883 Italian novel, this stop-motion animation reimagines the story of the puppet who wanted to be a real boy by setting it in Fascist Italy during the 1930s and ‘40s.

What it has been nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song (Ciao Papa), Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat)

What we thought of it: “There are times when this Pinocchio feels as much inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein than its named source. The former has always been something of a cautionary tale, but this offers a fascinating and engrossing twist.” ( ****½, James Croot)

Supplied Cate Blanchett has been getting plenty of critical acclaim already for her performance in Tar.

Tar (Coming to Cinemas January 26)

What it’s about: Cate Blanchett stars in writer-director Todd Field’s psychological drama which follows the rise and fall of a renowned music composer and conductor.

What it has been nominated for: Best Drama, Best Screenplay (Field), Best Actress Drama (Blanchett).

What others have thought of it: “Even if you take out the timely ‘cancel culture’ bent, Tár works as a really intriguing exploration of the mostly uncharted world of classical music, as Black Swan did for ballet and Whiplash for jazz,” wrote USA Today’s Brian Truitt.