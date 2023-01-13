Armageddon Time: Charming, thought-provoking coming-of-age tale well worth seeking out

Armageddon Time is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay, Neon and AroVision.

Armageddon Time (M, 114mins) Directed by James Gray ****

Sixth grade did not start well for Paul Graff (Banks Repeta).

On just his first day of class at Queens’ Public School 173, he fell foul of notoriously tough teacher Mr. Turkeltaub (Andrew Polk), who was unimpressed by the young man’s caricature of him. Paul’s defence, “I just wanted to make everyone laugh”, cutting no ice with his educator.

The one bright spot was that joining him in disgrace was the inspiringly rebellious Jonathan Davis (Jaylin Webb).

As Turkeltaub cruelly reminds African-American Jonathan though, he’s returned for a second round of sixth grade. “No wonder you are back, you’ve got nothing up here,” the teacher says with a nasty grin.

“Look who taught me,” comes the instant, defiant reply.

Both subsequently banned from gym, Paul and Jonathan bond – despite their disparate backgrounds. While the latter lives with his grandmother, the former is the youngest son of a well-to-do Jewish-American family – his oldest brother Ted (Ryal Sell) attending private school Forest Manor Prep and his mother Esther (Anne Hathaway) the president of Public School 173’s PTA.

However, the home economics teacher is also eyeing a much more prestigious position – a place on the district school board. A child in trouble at school is the last thing she needs.

But, in league with Jonathan, Paul continues to push the boundaries, ditching the class trip to the Guggenheim Museum for New York’s arcades and records stores and somewhat nervously sharing a spliff in the school toilets, while they are supposed to be cleaning art supplies.

Eventually caught out by Turkeltaub and mother rung, Paul fears what’s coming next, despite Esther attempting to blame burgeoning class sizes and expanded intakes for the situation in her conversations with the principal.

Even locking himself in the bathroom doesn’t prevent Paul from feeling the full force of his father Irving’s (Succession’s Jeremy Strong) wrath and disappointment. Irving is now convinced that the only solution to Paul’s increasing “discipline problem” is to send him to Ted’s school, despite the strain on the family finances.

In a desperate bid to avoid being separated from his pal Jonathan, Paul pleads with the only person he trusts has his best interests at heart – his maternal grandfather Aaron (Anthony Hopkins).

Like Steven Spielberg’s more high-profile The Fabelmans, this is a fascinating coming-of-age tale based on a film-maker’s childhood.

Writer-director James Gray (The Lost City of Z, Ad Astra) creates a terrific sense of space and place, bringing to life the sights and sounds of various parts of 1980 New York.

But while the cross-cultural friendship between the two young boys provides the dramatic meat of the story (and clearly the cause of some lasting regret for Grey), it’s the dynamic within the extended Graff whānau that packs the most powerful punch. They are a proud brunch, not without their flaws (casual racism abounds around the dinner table), but fiercely determined to be successful within their community.

While Strong and Hathaway’s characters perhaps lack a little nuance, Hopkins is superb as the kindly patriarch – whether it’s taking Paul under his wing for a chat about “being a mensch” or encouraging his art – the story lights up whenever he’s on-screen. Also impressive are young dynamic duo Repeta (The Black Phone) and Webb (The Wonder Years).

Reminiscent of both Woody Allen films like Radio Days and ‘80s Spielberg directed and produced tales like E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial and The Goonies, Armageddon Time is well worth seeking out.

Armageddon Time is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay, Neon and AroVision.