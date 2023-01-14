Gone by Sunday: Seven marvellous movies leaving Netflix tonight

A Denis Villeneuve thiller, an under-rated superhero movie and an '80s classic are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of seven marvellous movies that won’t be around come Sunday morning – so catch them while you can.

Absolute Power (1997)

Based on David Baldacci’s 1996 book of the same, Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this thriller about career thief Luther Whitney (Eastwood) who witnesses a horrific crime involving US President Alan Richmond (Gene Hackman). Ed Harris, Laura Linney and Scott Glenn are also a part of the action.

“Eastwood is at his effortless, slyboots best: he deftly cranks up the suspense at the beginning, but by the end he's cruising along so briskly that he can afford to throw away the climactic, violent scenes other directors would belabour,” wrote Newsweek’s David Ansen.

Blow (2001)

Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp team up for this true-crime drama which details the story of how George Jung (Depp), along with the Medellín Cartel headed by Pablo Escobar (Cliff Curtis), established the American cocaine market in the 1970s.

The impressively assembled ensemble also includes Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, Paul Reubens and Ray Liotta.

“Grabs hold of you by the lapels and simply won't let go,” wrote Orlando Sentinel’s Jay Boyar.

The Guest (2014)

Dan Stevens’ character here is light years away from Downton Abbey’s Matthew Crawley. David introduces himself to the Petersons as their late son’s best friend. However, after he is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.

“Picture Commando as a psychological thriller. Imagine Halloween as a theme park ride. Think Drive as a comedy,” wrote The Irish Times’ Tara Brady.

Must Love Dogs (2005)

John Cusack stars opposite Diane Lane in this rom-com about a 30-something pre-school teacher who looks to the personal ads for a change of pace – and a relationship. Based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Claire Cook.

“Thanks to its splendid lead players, Must Love Dogs has the affable, cuddly charm that its title so hopefully invokes,” wrote Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday.

Prisoners (2013)

Before fully immersing himself in sci-fi, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve helmed this crime drama about a man (Hugh Jackman) who decides to take matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend go missing. Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Melissa Leo, Viola Davis and Maria Bello also feature.

Challenging, chilling and compelling, this slow-burning tale that packs a powerful emotional punch, certainly isn't a comfortable watch, not only because of its 150-minute running time, but also its raw and relentless sense of dread.

Superman Returns (2006)

Bryan Singer’s entertaining, but sadly unsuccessful attempt to revive the Man of Steel in the wake of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Brandon Routh’s (remember him) Supes returns to Earth – after spending five years in space – only to find much has changed in his absence. The cast also includes Kate Bosworth, Kevin Spacey, Frank Langella and Parker Posey.

“Logical progression, intelligent reappraisal, and nostalgia trip all in one, Superman Returns is better than we dared hope,” wrote BBC.com’s Neil Smith.

Top Gun (1986)

The high-octane action movie that confirmed Tom Cruise’s status as a genuine Hollywood star. He plays Peter “Maverick” Mitchell, a student at the US Navy’s elite fighter weapons school whose competitive desire to be the best in his class may just be his downfall. Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt also star.

“Not exactly a cinema classic, but it has not only become a cultural icon, it remains infinitely rewatchable,” wrote Empire magazine’s Adam Smith.