The 10 greatest Steven Spielberg movies (and where you can watch them right now)

Sharks, dinosaurs, aliens, androids and con men are among the subjects of the best flicks from one of Hollywood's most impressive storytellers.

In a career that now spans more than 50 years, Steven Spielberg has created some of cinema's most indelible images and memorable characters.

To celebrate the release of his most personal film yet, The Fabelmans, in Kiwi cinemas (a movie that could well win him yet more Academy Awards), Stuff to Watch has taken a look back over his long list of features and come with a list of our 10 favourite flicks from the master movie-maker (and where you can watch them right now).

Getty Raiders of the Lost Ark and Saving Private Ryan are two of Steven Spielberg’s greatest movies.

Getty Jaws was a masterclass in tension-building.

Jaws (1975, Netflix, Prime Video)

Widely regarded as North America's first-ever summer event movie, Spielberg’s creature-feature was also one which kept people out of the water for some time afterwards.

While a masterclass in building tension, today's average blockbuster viewer may find the going a bit slow as Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw bond.

Supplied Harrison Ford made his debut as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, GooglePlay, iTunes, AroVision, Neon Rentals, YouTube)

At the time of its original release, this was hyped as an amazing collaboration between the two top crowd-pleasing directors (George Lucas and Spielberg).

Harrison Ford is at his cocky and charismatic best as well, proving Star Wars’ Han Solo was no one-off. The action set-pieces are still breathtakingly spectacular, even if the special-effects now look decidedly ropy.

A rollicking, globetrotting adventure that still entertains from start to finish.

Supplied E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial sported just the right amount of peril, magic and kitchen-sink drama.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982, Prime Video)

While Gremlins, Ghostbusters, The Goonies and Back to the Future all have legitimate claims, it’s hard not to go past Spielberg’s wide-eyed and wondrous domestic alien invasion movie as THE family film of the 1980s.

Overflowing with charming moments, terrific performances from the young cast (especially the amazing Drew Barrymore) and character moments from that era’s “Baby Yoda”, this sported just the right amount of peril, magic and kitchen-sink drama to ensure everyone was engrossed and cared deeply about the fate of Elliott’s new mate.

Supplied Christian Bale played Jamie "Jim" Graham in Empire of the Sun.

Empire of the Sun (1987, iTunes, GooglePlay)

The movie that introduced the world to Christian Bale. Just 13 at the time of the movie’s release, he’s simply superb in this adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s 1984 semi-autobiographical novel about a young British boy who goes from living a comfortable life in Shanghai to enduring privations as a prisoner of war in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

Features images that sear into your memory – and a haunting score by John Williams.

Supplied Sam Neill teamed up with Laura Dern for Jurassic Park.

Jurassic Park (1993, Prime Video)

Thanks to nascent CGI technology and serial dreammaker (who – incredibly – was basically making Schindler's List at the same time) Spielberg, the world finally had realistic-looking dinosaurs on screen.

Credit actors like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and our own Sam Neill for making it all look seamless. Most importantly – it made anything seem possible.

Supplied Ben Kingsley starred opposite Liam Neeson in Schindler’s List.

Schindler’s List (1993, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, iTunes)

As well as casting the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley, Spielberg's masterstroke was shooting this 1993 compelling and uplifting true-life World War II tale in black-and-white – with the use of shade and shadow echoing the light and dark natures of the story's main protagonists.

Then there's that score by John Williams, performed to heartbreaking effect by violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Supplied Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Ed Burns were part of the impressive ensemble Spielberg assembled for Saving Private Ryan.

Saving Private Ryan (1998, Prime Video)

From the opening salvo on Omaha Beach that will leave you reeling to the heartbreaking final scenes, Spielberg’s World War II intimate epic is one of the legendary film-maker’s finest works.

There’s an authenticity and grittiness that pervades the entire story and, while it is an ensemble piece, Tom Hanks is head-and-shoulders above the rest of his band of brothers as the empathetic Captain John H. Miller.

Supplied Hayley Joel Osment and Jude Law joined forces for A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001, YouTube, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Brian Aldiss’ 1969 short story Super Toys Last All Summer Long was the inspiration for Spielberg’s homage to Stanley Kubrick (who originally wanted to make the movie).

Set in a futuristic, post-climate change society, it follows the Pinocchio-esque adventures of a child-like android programmed with the ability to love. As well as Haley Joel Osment’s one other great performance, this heartbreaking tale also features the magnificent Teddy.

Supplied Tom Cruise is Minority Report’s John Anderton.

Minority Report (2002, Netflix, Prime Video)

Philip K. Dick’s 1995 short story The Minority Report got the cinematic treatment in this 2002 Tom Cruiser-starrer. He plays John Anderton, a specialist in PreCrime, the policing tool used in mid-21st Century America to help prevent felonies before they happen – through the use of psychics.

Spielberg keeps the action coming thick and fast, while also ensuring the story stays engaging. Notable for introducing audiences to the real-world potential of touch screens.

supplied Spielberg with his Catch Me If You Can stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Catch Me If You Can (2002, Netflix, Prime Video)

From the Saul Bass-esque titles and John Williams’ jaunty Oscar-nominated score, this true-crime tale is designed to delight, as Leonardo DiCaprio’s legendary con-man Frank Abagnale Jr. attempts to evade the clutches of seemingly indefatigable FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks).

The impressive ensemble of support players includes Christopher Walken, Nathalie Baye, Martin Sheen, Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner.