Golden Globes 2023: No live NZ coverage, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino among presenters

From Baz's Elvis biopic to Steven's childhood and Guillermo's Pinocchio, these are the flicks the Hollywood Foreign Press have deemed to be their favourites from the past year.

Kiwi film and television fans are being denied any opportunity to watch next week’s revitalised Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

Sky TV have confirmed that they have not taken up the rights to screen this year’s ceremony, despite it being back on America’s NBC after a year’s break due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the event. The HPFA didn’t have a single Black member, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2021, and has since added 103 voters from different backgrounds for the 2023 show.

Sky has traditionally broadcast the annual awards on its Vibe channel.

TVNZ, who have hosted the Grammys and Oscars in recent years, also have no plans to show the Wednesday afternoon (New Zealand) show which is being held at The Beverly Hilton.

READ MORE:

* Netflix's That '90s Show, Neon's The Last of Us, Disney+'s Alaska Daily among January's must-see TV

* January's must-see movies: Babylon, M3gan, Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story

* Six superb Hilary Swank performances (and where you can watch them right now)

* Golden Globes 2023: The five biggest snubs, surprises and downright stupid decisions



Meanwhile, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino are among the big-name presenters who have been announced by the Globes’ organisers.

Tracy Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Ana Gasteyer, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts and Nicole Byer will also present awards at the ceremony which honouring the year’s best in film and television.

The HPFA didn’t have a single Black member, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2021, and has since added 103 voters from different backgrounds for the 2023 show.

Getty Ana de Armas and Quentin Tarantino are among the high-profile presenters scheduled to appear at next week’s Golden Globes ceremony.

De Armas is a two-time Golden Globes nominee, including this year for best actress in a drama film for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Porter is a three-time nominee for the series Pose. Tarantino is a three-time winner in the best screenplay category for Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which also won best musical or comedy in 2020.

Rodriguez won the Globe for best actress in a drama series last year for Pose, while Curtis is a two-time winner out of eight nominations.

Supplied The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland.

Organisers say this year’s ceremony will also feature pianist Chloe Flower, who is set to release a new song, Golden Hour.

Top contenders at the 2023 Golden Globes include The Banshees of Inisherin, a dark dive into a damaged friendship, which led all films with eight nominations, and the school-set comedy series Abbott Elementary, which led all shows with five nods.

The finalists for Best Film – Drama include Tom Cruise’s high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron’s splashy science-fiction epic Avatar: The Way of Water, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis and the Cate Blanchett-led Tár.

New York Daily News, with additional reporting by James Croot.