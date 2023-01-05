M3gan: Kiwi-shot and directed comedy horror receiving rave reviews ahead of US debut

After advance previews in select cinemas on the evening of January 11, M3gan begins screening nationwide on January 12.

Move over Avatar: The Way of Water, there’s another New Zealand-shot movie aiming to steal the limelight – and the North American box-office crown this weekend.

Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone’s (Housebound) horror flick M3gan’s opening in US cinemas this Friday has been boosted by a wave of raves from film critics. Review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film sitting at 98% “fresh scores” based on 41 assessments – significantly higher than the Avatar sequel’s 77%.

Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney described it as a “satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humour”. That was a sentiment echoed by indieWire’s Kate Erblan who believed that by “nimbly blending camp and social satire and actual terror… M3gan is poised to crack the murder-doll pantheon and stay there forever”.

READ MORE:

* Sheryl: The seven biggest revelations from the beloved musician's new doco

* Bodies Bodies Bodies: One of 2022's freshest horrors is also one of the funniest

* White Noise: Netflix's audacious, adroit adaptation of Don DeLillo's acclaimed 1985 novel

* January's must-see movies: Babylon, M3gan, Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story



Comparing it to ‘80s classic comedy-horror Gremlins, The Wrap’s William Bibbiani said that although it captures an “alchemical blend of heart, humour and havoc you find only rarely...it yields more entertainment than most would-be blockbusters”, while Mashable’s Kristy Puchko invoked another, more recent cult horror in her assessment: “Hold onto your wigs, because the next queer monster has arrived, and she's got better rhythm than The Babadook.”

Supplied Partly shot in New Zealand and directed by Kiwi Gerard Johnstone, M3gan has received rave reviews ahed of its US debut this weekend.

Across the Atlantic in the UK, where the film is set to open on January 13, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey – a self-confessed fan of Johnstone’s Housebound – thought it was “incisive, sardonic, and totally mean-spirited. A perfect mix.” Summing it up as a “cheekily enjoyable thriller”, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw praised it as “entertainingly nasty”, while Empire magazine’s Al Horner admitted that while it was “silly…it’s a toy story like no other”.

Shot partly in Auckland in the middle of 2021 and starring Get Out’s Allison Williams and The Haunting of Hill House’s Violet McGraw, M3gan is billed as a sci-fi thriller about a toy company robotics engineer who builds a life-like doll that suddenly – troublingly – begins to take on a life of its own.

SUPPLIED Meet the killer star of the New Zealand-shot movie M3gan.

Kiwi cinemagoers will get the first chance to make their own assessment when it debuts in movie theatres here next Wednesday night – January 11.