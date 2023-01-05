Harry: The Interview: Prince's ITV chat to air on TVNZ on Monday

An in-depth interview with Prince Harry will broadcast on Monday on TVNZ, just hours after it airs in the UK.

One of two candid chats filmed to promote his new memoir Spare, which is scheduled to debut on January 10, The Duke of Sussex talks to ITV journalist and presenter Tom Bradby for 90-minutes about personal relationships, the death of his mother – Princess Diana – and his future. The Prince has also filmed a 60 Minutes-segment with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper which will air in the US on Sunda night their time.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry details physical attack by William in upcoming memoir

* Duke of Sussex 'wrong' to claim King Charles not willing to reconcile

* Prince Harry cannot see himself returning as working royal



ITV recently shared snippets of the discussion between Prince Harry and Bradby, who also interviewed both him and his wife Meghan for the 2019 documentary Harry & Megan: An African Journey. In the Instagram post, Harry is seen on-screen saying “it never needed to be this way” and that Harry wanted a “family, not an institution”.

Chris Jackson/Getty images The interview with Tom Bradby was filmed in California, where Harry and Meghan Markle live.

In the short clip, Prince Harry also claims “they”, seemingly in reference to the royal family, have shown no willingness to reconcile and think it is better to keep Harry and Meghan as “the villains”.

“I would like to get my father back ... I would like to have my brother back,” he says.

Harry: The Interview was filmed in California, where Harry and Meghan live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry’s memoir Spare has been billed by Penguin Random House as “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

Harry: The Interview will air on Monday, January 9 at 7:30pm on TVNZ 1. It will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.