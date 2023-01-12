M3gan: Good black comedy that puts a smart spin on old ideas

M3GAN (M, 102 mins) Directed by Gerard Johnstone ****

We are in the present day, or maybe half an hour into the future. In tech-hub Seattle, Gemma is a roboticist, working for a cutting edge toy company called Funki. Gemma's passion project is a life-size, fully functional robot child, with an AI system so advanced that it can learn from its environment and adapt behaviour to suit.

Into Gemma's life comes her niece Cady, newly orphaned by a car crash on a treacherous winter road. So Gemma decides, as you would, that it would be a fine idea to introduce Cady to her Model 3 Generative Android - M3gan - and use the resulting relationship to refine M3gan's personality.

What could possibly go wrong?

READ MORE:

* The Amazing Maurice: Starry vocal cast lift fitfully funny animated tale

* The Fabelmans: Steven Spielberg's own 'origin story' is a emotion-filled stunner

* Sheryl: The seven biggest revelations from the beloved musician's new doco

* Glass Onion, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Fire of Love among 2022 best movies



M3gan is directed by New Zealander Gerard Johnstone, working from a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant). Johnstone's debut feature was the hellishly good and funny Housebound, in 2014. With that film, Johnstone showed a genius for keeping a storyline confined mostly within a single location. The house itself became an active player in the film.

Johnstone does something similar here. Gemma's suburban bungalow and then her lab contain nearly everything the film has to tell us. The only excursion into the outside world beyond these two locations is a visit to a school open day.

As Cady's possible future classmates explore in a wooded area, we get a chilling glimpse of what M3gan can do and how far she might be prepared to go to protect Cady from anyone she perceives as a threat.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS M3gan: the murderous robot we deserve.

M3gan isn't a film of many surprises. Most of the action and the ways in which the story will unfold are telegraphed early, and pretty much everything you'll think you see coming will arrive. The joy of the film is in how deftly, wittily and efficiently Johnstone delivers the beats, and how well served he is by the cast who are laying it out for us.

Allison Williams (Get Out) plays Gemma on a line between complicity and responsibility. Gemma wants the M3gan project to succeed, so much so that she is blind to the danger she has unleashed, for a while at least. Violet McGraw (Black Widow, The Haunting of Hill House) is remarkable as Cady, toggling through a complex suite of emotions with insight and precision. McGraw was only nine or 10 years old when M3gan was filmed, but it is her ninth feature film credit.

Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) reliably delivers the comic relief as Gemma's boss.

Supplied Violet McGraw, left, as Cady, M3gan and Allison Williams as Gemma.

Much of M3gan was shot in Auckland in 2021. Seeing a few local faces turn up in supporting roles - Chelsie Preston-Crayford and Lori Dungey especially - was an unexpected bonus.

M3gan is a good black comedy and a mostly pretty great techno-thriller. It doesn't quite have the jolts and shocks of a full-blown horror, but I appreciated being able to focus on the story and its implications, without always wondering where the next jump-scare was coming from.

There are nods and winks here at everything from RoboCop and A.I. to The Shining - as there should be - but M3gan succeeds by putting a smart and funny spin on some old ideas, and by making them feel nearly credible and contemporary again. Recommended.

M3gan is screening now in cinemas nationwide.