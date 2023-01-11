Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre: Oddly inert misfire from the usually reliable Guy Ritchie

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (M, 114 mins) Directed by Guy Ritchie **½

"A Guy Ritchie Film" is very nearly a genre by itself.

Ritchie's style is so recognisable that I'd like to think I could walk into a film I knew nothing about and tell within a couple of minutes whether it was one of his. Unless it was a film by Ritchie's great friend and collaborator Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, Kick-Ass) in which case, making a mistake would be understandable.

Although, a signature style is not the same thing as consistency. Ritchie has his share of clunkers, even if they were still clearly "Guy Ritchie films". Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels is one of the best boy’s-own debuts of all-time and follow-up Snatch was a hoot. But, Ritchie's films since that one-two opening salvo have been up and down. So while I'll always love, say, RocknRolla, the first Sherlock Holmes and – especially – The Gentlemen, there are others I can take or leave.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre turns up in our cinemas after a nine-month delay about which nothing has been confirmed. It may be that the villainous cartel of the film are, err, Ukrainian. Which doesn't play well today and would have played abysmally back in early 2022.

Weirdly, the only thing in the film identifying these mobsters as Ukrainian is a couple of lines of dialogue. And I would have thought it would have been simple enough to sync in a few words here and there to change "Ukrainian" to any other misunderstood-in-the-west nation.

So, I'm wondering whether the real reason that Operation Fortune hasn't been released until now is that it's just a bit “meh”.

Even the usually reliable Aubrey Plaza can't lift Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

The story is bog-standard. Jason Statham is a hotshot agent for the Brits. He complains about his pay, but makes up for it by taking "medical leave" in luxurious resorts between jobs. The Brits have learned that a mysterious thingy is about to change hands for US$10 billion and Statham's Orson Fortune is dispatched to various parts of Europe and North Africa to stop that happening. His team will be Aubrey Plaza's tech' genius and Bugzy Malone as a bloke who is really good at shooting people.

The plan is to infiltrate a party being thrown by the flamboyant British arms dealer who is brokering the deal and get close enough to him to find out what is going on. And to do that, our team will need to convince a famous Hollywood actor, who the dealer has a major man-crush on, to go along with them.

All of which sounds like a pile of fun and exactly the sort of bonkers plotline that Ritchie can pile brilliant set pieces and memorable characters on to. But, Operation Fortune just sputters where it needs to explode and never gets any wind under its wings.

Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett and Aubrey Plaza team up for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Despite the reliable Statham, Hugh Grant as the dealer, Eddie Marsan and Cary Elwes as Statham's bosses – and the usually unmissable Plaza in support, the characters seldom connect, or even seem to be sharing the same scene. The only chemistry on-screen at all comes from Grant, who sweats bullets to make the script come to life, despite Ritchie's ideas and dialogue being inexplicably DOA.

The cliched-to-the-point-of-parody storyline plods from scene to scene, with none of Ritchie's trademark call-backs and reveals. Josh Hartnett – playing the star – scrabbles around at the edges of his character, but never finds a way to define – or make sense of – his role in the film. The bromance between Hartnett and Grant recalls Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal in last year's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. But without any of the wit and electricity of that film.

The only chemistry on-screen at all comes from Hugh Grant, who sweats bullets to make the script come to life, despite Guy Ritchie's ideas and dialogue being inexplicably DOA.

Operation Fortune is an oddly inert misfire from a director whose worst films have still been likeably daft and interesting to watch. In fact, if it hadn't been for the presence of Statham and Grant, I'm not sure I would have guessed it was one of Ritchie's at all.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre begins screening in cinemas nationwide from January 12.