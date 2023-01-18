New Amsterdam: Why it's hard to say goodbye to the best US medical drama since ER

New Amsterdam finishes up this week after five seasons of brilliant medical drama.

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: I’m bracing myself for tears before bedtime.

After five seasons and 89 episodes of surgical procedures, personal triumphs and heartaches, seemingly endless crises and introducing “How can I Help?” into the pantheon of great TV catchphrases, New Amsterdam is closing its doors.

As the final double-episode of arguably the best US medical drama since ER – and certainly since House – unfurls, I’ll remember how it was built on a cadre of memorable characters, having something to say about the state of modern medicine (and modern America) and offered a weekly solid dose of “the feels”.

Like the best contemporary “real world” dramas with a political edge (The Good Fight and The Good Wife being the gold standard), it ripped its storylines from the headlines, sometimes feeling like it was ahead of the zeitgeist.

America’s labyrinthine, unfair and unequal healthcare system was often a storyline subject, as was the woeful underfunding of its medical facilities, drug abuse and racism weren’t shied away from as topics and the show even dedicated an episode this season to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling which had enshrined abortion rights for almost half a century (in powerful, but controversial opening scenes, our ensemble of medical professionals appeared to liken the decision to 9/11 in terms of profundity and devastating effect).

Supplied Ryan Eggold has played New Amsterdam’s Dr Max Goodwin for glorious five seasons.

Apart from its explosion when it made its Netflix debut two summers ago (when it was No. 1 for weeks), New Amsterdam’s tales of the lives and loves of the staff and patients at “the oldest public hospital in America” have seemed like a secret treasure, a hidden pleasure tucked away on Neon and SoHo (and even free-to-air on Prime).

It hasn’t helped that its treatment by US network NBC has been less-than-reverential, with shifting schedules and strange mid-season breaks culminating this final season with a six-week gap leading into the last three instalments – and even a delay before this finale thanks to their coverage of the Golden Globes. It has all felt a little shambolic and shabby, but because I’ve felt invested in seeing how it will all play out I’ve persevered, eagerly awaiting the latest episode to drop.

Supplied New Amsterdam even dedicated an episode this season to discussing the fallout from the US Supreme Court’s real-life decision to overturn the near 50-year-old landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

For those still unfamiliar with its brilliance, New Amsterdam is inspired by real-life medical director Dr Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.

At its centre is Dr Max Goodwin (The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold), a man committed to transforming the creaky institution into something that can best serve his patients – the people of New York – often those without insurance.

“How can I help?” was Max’s refrain pretty much throughout the first couple of seasons, as he railed against injustice, inequality and attempts to keep his failing marriage together. Inevitably there was tragedy and an on-again, off-again relationship with oncology specialist Dr Helen Sharpe (Doctor Who’s Freema Agyeman) to rival Friends’ Ross and Rachel.

Supplied Sandra Mae Frank’s Elizabeth Wilder has been revelation since she joined New Amsterdam at the start of season 4.

But like its forebears ER and St Elsewhere, one of New Amsterdam’s key strengths is that it has zigged, when you expected it to zag, throwing up unexpected twists, shocks and surprises just when you thought you knew where things were headed. And unlike its modern-day rivals – Grey’s Anatomy and The Resident – there’s a quietness, a subtlety and abundance of sensitivity and heart (as well as a healthy dose of great humour) that makes it stand out.

Sure the writing might have erred on the side of sentimentality, but it was never anything less than sharp. And while it sometimes threatened to become the Max-and-Helen show, it always made sure it never forgot that its magic was in its diverse ensemble of players and their nuanced and complex (rather than simply black-and-white) characters.

Having already mourned the loss of Anupam Kher’s magnificent Vijay Kapoor, I know I’ll miss seeing Tyler Labine’s sometimes blundering, but always patient-first focused psychiatrist Iggy Frome, Janet Montgomery’s often acerbic ER boss Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims’ surgical whiz Floyd Reynolds and – especially – more recent addition Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), a deaf surgeon who really has stolen the show – and maybe Max’s heart – in recent times.

Supplied New Amsterdam's central on/off romance has been the one between Helen and Max.

A programme that mixed breakneck, sometimes breathless urgency with slower, poignant emotional beats, it will be fascinating to see how the writers try to tie up all the loose ends in the around 90-minutes they have left.

Will it take the ER path and simply “update” the opening episode, showcasing the medical professionals as they continue to go about their work, or will it detonate the St Elsewhere option and suggest it was all from the imagination of Max’s beloved daughter Luna?

I’m hoping for some kind of closure, but not one that might preclude us from ever seeing these characters again. And I’ve got my tear ducts at the ready.

New Amsterdam’s final episodes debut in the US on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 18 (New Zealand time). They are scheduled to hit Neon around 1pm the following day (Thursday). The first two seasons are also available to stream on Netflix.